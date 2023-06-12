Rhode Island Student Wins New England Youth Entrepreneurship Competition

BOSTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global entrepreneurship education nonprofit Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) has named four student businesses as winners of its annual New England Regional Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge. The young entrepreneurs will present at the national finals in New York on October 3 to compete for the National Champion title and cash prizes from a pool of $18,000.

Competitors pitched their original business concepts to a panel of judges, Kate Homer, VP, Independent Assurance, Finance at Bose Corporation; Sharon Keeley, SVP and District Executive at Santander Bank; Samanda Morales, Co-founder & CEO of Ahora Inc.; Daniel New, Managing Director at Ernst & Young LLP; and Brett Miller, Head of Martech Engineering at Wayfair, who selected a first-place winner to receive $1,500, a second-place winner to receive $1,000 and two runners up to each receive $250.

1st Place: Zainabou Thiam of The MET School in Rhode Island with Sunu Body , a line of products designed to bring out the world's natural beauty through the influence of African culture.





2nd Place: Raneem Al Suwaidani of The MET School with Lilypad, which offers food truck rental opportunities so BIPOC entrepreneurs can test culinary concepts in a low-cost, risk-free environment.





Runner Up: Bianca Fatu of Ipswich High School in Massachusetts with Necklace Chargers—safe, affordable, and stylish necklaces that double as device chargers.





Runner Up: Charlotte Furman of Barnstable High School in Massachusetts with Stepping Stones Daycare, a fun, safe, and creative way to support busy parents who need child care.

"We are so proud of these brilliant young minds and in awe of their commitment to entrepreneurship and making a difference in this world," said Dr. J.D. LaRock, CEO of NFTE. "Through their creativity and original ideas, our students demonstrate the power of their generation to transform their communities. When young people are given a platform to sharpen their skills and rise to their full potential, our economy and society thrive."

The NFTE New England Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge was presented by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) and Santander, with signature support from UniCare, and associate support from Fenway Sports Group and HOPR Ventures.

About NFTE

Founded in 1987, Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) ignites the entrepreneurial mindset with unique learning experiences that empower students to own their futures. Visit nfte.com .

