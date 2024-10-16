Rhode Island's "All That" Tourism Campaign Earns Four Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

Rhode Island was the only state to earn four gold awards

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhode Island Commerce Corporation has been awarded four gold Magellan Awards, which honor the best in the travel industry and salute the outstanding travel professionals behind it all, for its "All That" tourism campaign. The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation was the only state tourism entity and one of only two destinations to take home four golds, after a record number of entries from around the world. On the heels of launching the state's first tourism marketing campaign since 2018, "All That," the Corporation was awarded the following honors, all of which were in the 'Destination Marketing' category:

Campaign-Advertising/Marketing – Visit Rhode Island – All That Campaign

TV Commercial – Visit Rhode Island – All That TV :30

Print Advertising – Visit Rhode Island – All That Print Ad

Overall-Family Destination Visit Rhode Island – All That TV :30

"From award-winning restaurants to a unique arts and culture scene, to endless natural beauty to explore – Rhode Island is truly 'All That.' I'm grateful to our team at Rhode Island Commerce for their commitment to showing all the big things that our little state has to offer," said Governor Dan McKee.

"I could not be prouder of the team at Rhode Island Commerce. These awards are a testament to their hard work, long hours, and passion for Rhode Island," said Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner.

"The "All That" campaign was meant to pique the curiosity of travelers about the Ocean State through beautiful imagery, a mix of activities, and the welcoming nature of Rhode Islanders. We're thrilled the message has resonated well with our target audiences," said Anika Kimble-Huntley, Chief Marketing Officer for Rhode Island Commerce.

"The entries that are recognized in the 17th annual Travel Weekly Magellan Awards demonstrate that the industry is more than up to the task attracting consumer attention amidst a din of competing messages," said Arnie Weissmann, Editor-in-Chief of Travel Weekly. "Once again, your peers have produced inspiring promotional campaigns and travel product designs. I've been involved in every Magellan program from its inception, and this year's group has impressed me like none that came before."

The Magellan Awards are judged and overseen by a one-of-a-kind panel of top travel professionals representing the best names and most accomplished leaders from the industry. In determining winners, entries do not compete with one another, instead they are judged against a standard of excellence based on the long experience of Travel Weekly. To uphold this high standard of excellence, a category may have multiple winners or may have no winners at all.

To view videos of the "All That" campaign, click here.

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND COMMERCE:

Rhode Island Commerce is the official full-service, economic development organization for the state of Rhode Island. Rhode Island Commerce works with public, private, and nonprofit partners to create the conditions for businesses in all sectors to thrive as well as improve the quality of life for Rhode Island citizens by promoting the state's long-term economic health and prosperity. Rhode Island Commerce's tourism division works in partnership with local convention and visitors' bureaus, chambers of commerce, and private travel-related organizations to promote economic opportunity and prosperity for Rhode Island through both domestic and international tourism. For more information on visiting Rhode Island including travel guides, events, images and more, go to www.VisitRhodeIsland.com.

ABOUT TRAVEL WEEKLY:

Travel Weekly is the most influential provider of news, research, opinion and analysis to the North American travel trade marketplace. It reaches a broad industry audience in print, online and with face- to-face events throughout the year. Travel Weekly is a part of Northstar Travel Group, the leading B-to-B media company providing information and marketing solutions for the global travel industry. Northstar Travel Group is based in Rutherford, NJ, and more information is available at northstartravelgroup.com.

ABOUT NORTHSTAR TRAVEL GROUP:

Northstar Travel Group is the leading B-to-B media company providing information and marketing solutions for the global travel industry. The company owns 14 media brands connecting 1.2m industry professionals through a comprehensive portfolio of digital, social, print and more than 100 events in 13 countries. Northstar Travel Group is owned by EagleTree Capital. Northstar Travel Group is based in Rutherford, NJ, and more information is available at northstartravelgroup.com.

