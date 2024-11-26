Rhodes Martin Named Agent for Mersen in Western Tennessee, Arkansas and North Mississippi

Established firm Rhodes Martin awarded territory beginning November 11th, 2024.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhodes Martin Company, a trusted name in the electrical industry for several decades, is proud to announce its partnership with Mersen, a global leader in electrical fuses and advanced materials. Effective immediately, Rhodes Martin will represent Mersen in Arkansas, Northern Mississippi, and Western Tennessee.

Mersen's extensive product portfolio complements Rhodes Martin's commitment to delivering innovative solutions for its customers. This partnership positions both organizations to address the evolving needs of the electrical industry, including the growing demand for electrification solutions.

Greg Rhodes, President of Rhodes Martin Company, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "I am excited about the future for both Rhodes Martin and Mersen. Mersen shares in our optimism on the future of electrification and has countless products that bring value to our Distributors, Contractors, and OEM partners."

This collaboration underscores Rhodes Martin's dedication to enhancing its product offerings and providing superior solutions for its customers across its territories.

About Rhodes Martin Company

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Rhodes Martin Company has been a leading electrical manufacturers' representative agency for decades. The company specializes in providing premier electrical products to distributors, contractors, and OEMs across the region. Rhodes Martin is committed to delivering exceptional value, expertise, and customer service.

Contact:

Greg Rhodes

President

[email protected]

