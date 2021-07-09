Rhodium Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | SpendEdge

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major market threats?

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of supplier.

What is the expected price changes in this market?

The Rhodium Market is expected to have a CAGR of 2.43% during 2020-2024.

Who are the top players in the market?

Anglo American Plc, Implats Platinum Ltd., Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, Sibanye Stillwater Ltd., African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., Northam Platinum Ltd., Vale SA, Glencore Plc, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., and Umicore, are some of the major market participants.

What are the pricing models followed by buyers?

Spot pricing model and Index-based pricing model are the widely adopted pricing models in Rhodium Market.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Rhodium that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Rhodium TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

