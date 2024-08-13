RHOMBUS AND CONVERGINT PARTNERSHIP EXPANDS GLOBAL PHYSICAL SECURITY FOOTPRINT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhombus, a leader in cloud-managed physical security, today announced a strategic partnership with Convergint, a global leader in integrated security services. This collaboration underscores Rhombus' continued investment in delivering comprehensive security solutions to organizations worldwide.

Convergint, with its extensive experience and global presence, brings unparalleled capabilities to the partnership. With over 10,000 colleagues and more than 220 locations worldwide, Convergint is uniquely positioned to leverage the Rhombus platform in driving impactful results for clients across diverse industries.

"Rhombus' commitment to simplifying physical security aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver integrated, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Joe Young, Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances at Convergint. "Together, we look forward to providing organizations with advanced security technologies that enhance situational awareness, streamline operations, and ultimately, safeguard their environments."

Rhombus has fortified its position as a market leader, having secured an additional $71 million in equity investments in 2024. Their complete solution now includes cameras, access control, connected IoT sensors, alarm monitoring, and a growing ecosystem of over 40 integrations, including Omnilert, Roboflow, Singlewire's InformaCast, Lumeo, and Zapier. This strategic alliance with Convergint further solidifies Rhombus' commitment to innovation and excellence across the security industry.

"We are thrilled to partner with Convergint, a company renowned for its expertise in electronic security, cybersecurity, and building automation," said Omar Khan, COO of Rhombus. "This collaboration underscores our mutual dedication to providing customers with forward-looking solutions that empower them to streamline operations and maximize safety at scale."

About Convergint: Convergint is a $2.5 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine's Top Systems Integrators Report for the past seven years, Convergint leads with over 10,000 colleagues and more than 220 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.

About Rhombus: Rhombus is an open, cloud-managed physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarm monitoring, and integrations together under a single pane of glass. Backed by NightDragon, Bluestone Equity Partners, Cota Capital, Caden Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, and Uncorrelated Ventures, Rhombus is on a mission to make the world safer with simple, smart, and powerful physical security solutions. To learn more, visit www.rhombus.com.

