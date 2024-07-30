Rhombus Announces $45M Series C Funding to Extend Global Footprint, Led by NightDragon

New funding with participation from Bluestone Equity Partners will expand proven go-to-market strategy and further enhance product capabilities at a time of increased momentum

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhombus, a leader in cloud-managed physical security, today announced $45 million in Series C funding led by NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy investment firm, with participation from Bluestone Equity Partners, and existing investors Caden Capital, Cota Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, and Uncorrelated Ventures. The round brings total funding raised to over $90 million.

Rhombus Founders, from left: Dave Gustafson, VP of Hardware; Omar Khan, COO; and Garrett Larsson, CEO. Rhombus product suite

Capital raised on rapid growth in the cloud-managed physical security market

The funding comes as Rhombus has fortified its position as a next-generation leader in the $45 billion physical security market. Demand continues to surge as more organizations look to make the shift from complex legacy systems to fully integrated solutions that leverage the power of the cloud and advanced analytics for enhanced security, safety, and operational efficiencies.

Rhombus' complete hardware-software solution combines smart security cameras, access control, connected IoT sensors, alarm monitoring, and an intuitive console in a cloud-managed and truly open platform. A growing ecosystem of over 40 integrations, along with the ability to easily serve Rhombus data to other critical systems through an open API, arms organizations with personalized end-to-end solutions. This allows users to see, understand, and respond to critical events unique to their operations – whether they are a school taking proactive steps against gun-related violence, a retailer tackling loss prevention, or a construction business tracking high-value equipment.

"Physical security is entering a new era, where it is possible to have smarter, safer spaces through the power of connected systems, cloud platforms, artificial intelligence, and more. NightDragon is proud to lead an investment in Rhombus, which is enabling this transformation through its innovative, leading technology and open platform approach to better secure our world for tomorrow," said Dave DeWalt, Founder and CEO of NightDragon.

Funding to expand go-to-market strategy and technology investments

The new round of funding comes at a time of increased momentum for Rhombus, including:

Growth to over 3,000 customers, from Fortune 500 companies to school districts and cities

Over 100K devices and cameras securing thousands of locations around the world

Overseeing 5M+ alerts per day to enhance customer security

Rhombus will use the new funding to further expand its go-to-market strategy, including continued investment in its partner and developer ecosystem and expansion of its international presence. Additionally, it will continue advancing internal artificial intelligence and open platform capabilities. As an investor, NightDragon will support these efforts through its proprietary NightScale platform, which includes partnerships, playbooks, people, and platforms for growth.

"We are excited to bring on additional strategic investors, like NightDragon and Bluestone, who bring a wealth of industry experience which will accelerate Rhombus' go-to-market and product capabilities. Their investment validates the massive market opportunity for global physical security and accelerates our mission of making organizations safer and their spaces more intelligent," said Garrett Larsson, CEO, Rhombus.

NightDragon Managing Director Morgan Kyauk will join the Rhombus Board of Directors.

About Rhombus

Rhombus is an open, cloud-managed physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarm monitoring, and integrations together under a single pane of glass. Backed by NightDragon, Bluestone Equity Partners, Cota Capital, Caden Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, and Uncorrelated Ventures, Rhombus is on a mission to make the world safer with simple, smart, and powerful physical security solutions. To learn more, visit www.rhombus.com.

About NightDragon

NightDragon is an investment and advisory firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. Founded by Dave DeWalt, the NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye. Read more about NightDragon at www.nightdragon.com.

About Bluestone Equity Partners

Headquartered in New York City, Bluestone Equity Partners is a private equity firm harnessing a unique combination of blue-chip business and investing experience, coupled with deep industry ties, to forge highly strategic capital partnerships with established Sports, Media & Entertainment businesses and properties. Led by Founder & Managing Partner Bobby Sharma, Bluestone strives to partner with exceptional management teams and rights holders seeking growth and scale on a global basis.

For more information, visit www.bluestoneequity.com and @bluestoneequity on LinkedIn.

