Rhombus Energy Solutions, Inc. Awarded Client Test Data Program and Data Acceptance Status from Underwriters Laboratories (UL®)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhombus Energy Solutions, Inc. (Rhombus) a leading provider of power conversion solutions, announced that it has obtained the Client Test Data Program ("CTDP") certification from Underwriters Laboratories® (UL®).

After undergoing a rigorous inspection and audit by UL, Rhombus' high-power laboratories & testing center located in Dearborn, MI may now participate in the Client Test Data Program. The new certification allows Rhombus to independently conduct testing programs and issue UL® recognized test data without requiring the on-site presence of UL dispatched engineers.

"Rhombus' collaboration with UL furthers the quality and reliability of our products," said Rick Sander, CEO and President of Rhombus. "Being one of the first high-power, conversion companies to receive the CTDP certification is an important milestone for Rhombus. It affirms that our testing team's, close working relationship with the UL engineers and our superior testing capabilities are of the highest caliber in the industry and reduces the cost and time required to certify new products to ever increasingly difficult industry standards." Sander added, "The certification and collaboration with UL also highlights Rhombus' commitment to product development and excellence, which are key to solidifying our leadership in the U.S.

Under this program Rhombus will be able to conduct 38 tests from the UL1741 SA, IEEE1547, and CSA test suites to applicable standards and clauses of CSA-C22.2, IEEE1547.1, UL1741 Standard Edition Amendment 2 including advanced inverter function SA Clauses SA8, SA9, SA10, SA11, SA12, SA13 required to meet Voltage and Ride Through requirements. The qualified list of (11) CSA tests, (9) IEEE1547 tests, (18) 1741 tests includes some of the high-powered grid related standards such as anti-islanding, unintentional islanding, harmonics, synchronization, abnormal conditions and other tests which are extremely difficult without the extensive laboratory and facility infrastructure.

About Rhombus Energy Solution, Inc.

Rhombus is a leader in delivering intelligent power conversion and energy management solutions for commercial and industrial applications such as:

- High power, bi-directional, fast charging systems for electric vehicle fleets.

- Microgrids and energy storage systems.

- Regenerative test systems for battery cycling and dynamic load testing.

- Contracted engineering innovation, helping our customers deploy their next gen products.

- Rhombus also offers VectorStat® - The industry's best, cloud based, distributed energy management software platform.

About UL®

UL is a premier global safety science company with more than 100 years of proven history. Employing nearly 9,000 professionals in 46 countries, UL is evolving the future of safety with five distinct business units – Product Safety, Environment, Life & Health, Verification and Knowledge Services – to meet the expanding needs of customers and the global public. UL's Data Acceptance Program (DAP) provides a means for UL to accept externally generated test data in support of UL® Mark certification.

For more information on UL's family of companies and network of 95 laboratories, testing and certification facilities, go to www.ul.com

More information regarding Rhombus' products and services can be found at http://RhombusEnergySolutions.com/

