Rhombus Expands to Iconic Ice Blocks in Midtown Sacramento

Rhombus is expanding its Sacramento footprint with an additional 30,000 square feet of office space at the Ice Blocks. The Ice Blocks project, developed by Heller Pacific, has successfully transformed a historic section of R Street into a vibrant corridor that blends commerce and culture, making it a must-visit destination in the city.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rhombus to the Ice Blocks," said Mike Heller, Managing Partner & Developer of Ice Blocks. "The Ice Blocks represents our commitment to progressive, design-focused mixed-use urban projects. We're excited to see Rhombus become a part of this vision and contribute to the ongoing evolution of Sacramento as a dynamic hub for technology and creativity."

The new office space offers an ideal environment to foster collaboration, creativity, and a strong team culture. Designed by RMW, the new facility will provide Rhombus with state-of-the-art amenities and an inspiring workspace for its employees.



"Rhombus is an incredible success story for our region. Founded by three visionaries, including a Jesuit High School graduate who returned home to scale their startup, Rhombus has become a key player in our tech ecosystem," said GSEC President & CEO Barry Broome. Congratulations to the team on this exciting milestone."

In the past year alone, Rhombus has hit significant new milestones, including:

"It's been exciting to watch the growth and success of Rhombus. The city is proud to have Rhombus choose Sacramento as its home," said Michael Jasso, Assistant City Manager at the City of Sacramento.

Rhombus is committed to its growth in Sacramento, actively recruiting talented professionals in engineering, sales, and marketing to join their dynamic team. Their success story highlights the city's potential as a flourishing tech hub, attracting and nurturing the next generation of technology leaders.

About Rhombus

Rhombus is a unified, cloud-based physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarms, and integrations together under a single pane of glass. Backed by Cota Capital, Caden Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, Lemnos Labs, and Promus Ventures, Rhombus is on a mission to make the world safer with simple, smart, and powerful physical security solutions. To learn more, visit rhombus.com.

About Heller Pacific

Heller Pacific is a dynamic real estate development company driven by a team of passionate dreamers committed to innovation and excellence. With a focus on timeless design and sustainable development, Heller Pacific's portfolio includes transformative projects like the Elliott Building mixed-use development. As they celebrate past successes, Heller Pacific looks eagerly towards the future, offering a range of services including real estate development, leasing, property management, and construction consulting. To learn more, visit hellerpacific.com.

About the Greater Sacramento Economic Council

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council is the catalyst for innovative growth strategies in the Capital Region of California. The organization spearheads community-led direction to retain, attract, grow and scale tradable sectors, develop advanced industries and create jobs and investment throughout a six-county region. Greater Sacramento represents a collaboration between local and state governments, market leaders, influencers and stakeholders, with the sole mission of driving inclusive economic growth. The Greater Sacramento region was founded on discovery, built on leadership and fueled by innovation.

Contact Information:

Rhombus GSEC Sarah Lathe Jasmine Ward [email protected] [email protected] (650) 826-2764 (916) 287-9043

SOURCE Rhombus