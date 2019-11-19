Rhombus Systems Leverages AI Security Cameras To Pioneer IoT Sensor Platform For The Enterprise

This innovative approach means that organizations no longer need multiple, siloed consoles to manage different enterprise IoT sensors. Now - all sensors, data collected by the sensors, and video footage - can be remotely accessed and managed from one console and work in unison. For example, if you attach an Asset Tag to a valuable tool on a construction site, you not only can see where the tool is located, but you can also see its movement patterns and even receive an alert for when that tool goes missing. All of the data captured by the sensors and cameras work together to deliver a unique experience rarely seen in physical security software tools.

"Existing systems for securing and managing physical spaces are woefully outdated and underserved," said Omar Khan, Rhombus Systems Co-founder and CTO. "By leveraging our AI security cameras, we're able to pair video with IoT sensors to provide a more advanced and versatile solution for physical security. There's a huge opportunity to completely reinvent this space, and we're on a mission to do just that."

The Rhombus sensors are managed through a web console or mobile device and are plug-and-play – meaning they can be set up, taken down, and moved in minutes – and have a battery life of up to 2 years with a single coin cell battery. The Asset Tag can be attached to any object to track and issue alerts when valuable items enter or leave an organization. The Door Sensor features a built-in accelerometer and can be attached to any door or entry point to issue alerts when an entry point is opened or left open. The Environmental Sensor monitors the temperature and humidity of a space and issue alerts when certain environmental parameters are surpassed.

"We've been working with Rhombus for years and are continually impressed with the quality of their products and speed of innovation. It's hands down the best video security solution we've ever used," said Arik Levy, Luxer One CEO. "We have thousands of Rhombus cameras deployed, and with the new sensors, their platform is going to be game-changing for us. We're already envisioning the different ways we can add these into our operations."

The sensors automatically communicate with Rhombus's R2 cameras meaning no other gateways or network gear is required to set them up. The sensors benefit from the same great infrastructure as the security cameras giving organizations full end-to-end encryption, automatic firmware and software updates, modern cloud management, and a 5-year warranty as standard with the service.

The Asset Tag, Door Sensor, and Environmental Sensor will be available in January and start at $49 plus an annual software subscription.

For more information, or demo requests, please visit: www.rhombussystems.com

For media images of the new Rhombus IoT sensors, click here.

About Rhombus Systems

Rhombus Systems provides cloud-managed video security and IoT sensors that empower enterprises, organizations, and partners to better manage their physical spaces. Backed by Lemnos Labs and Promus Ventures, Rhombus Systems makes modern workspaces and organizations more secure, intelligent, and productive.

For additional information or interviews, contact Jordan Shou, Rhombus Systems Inc. - jordan@rhombussystems.com

SOURCE Rhombus Systems

Related Links

https://www.rhombussystems.com/

