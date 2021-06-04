Rhonda Fenner joins AmeriLife as Senior Vice President, Operations Transformation

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing annuity, life, and health insurance solutions, has announced an important addition to its leadership team with Rhonda Fenner joining the organization as senior vice president, Operations Transformation.

Rhonda Fenner

In her new role, Fenner will collaborate with AmeriLife's TPA and Agent Services functions to identify and implement core process improvements and enhance the points where people, processes and technologies intersect. She will also put into action improvements in areas of critical importance: agent onboarding and service experiences.

"Rhonda is a highly capable and qualified leader who understands the importance of delivering operational excellence to support our network," said Tim Calvert, chief operating officer at AmeriLife. "I'm eager for Rhonda's expertise as we work to transform our processes and supporting technology in order to increase the ease of doing business with AmeriLife."

During Fenner's nearly 30 years working in the financial industry, she has built and maintained a broad portfolio of products and delivered strategic leadership for agent-facing operations. In addition, she has led new business and underwriting operations, call centers, and transaction suitability across the life, health, annuity, settlement-option, and mutual-fund lines of businesses. Fenner also has extensive experience in leading end-to-end operations process transformation, strategic decision-making, multi-system conversion projects, and the design and deployment of concierge services for top-producing agents.

Prior to joining AmeriLife, Fenner was senior vice president, Financial Operations and Human Resources at CURevl, a credit union service organization. She previously held operations leadership roles with Thrivent Financial and TIAA.

"Whenever a company undergoes rapid growth, existing processes often need to evolve to meet the changing needs of the business, and I'm thrilled to join AmeriLife as it continues its growth strategies," said Fenner. "I'm committed to helping make AmeriLife's operations as easy, efficient and enjoyable for everyone."

Fenner earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management and Finance from Southwest Minnesota State University. She also holds Series 6, 7, 24, 26, 64 and 99 licenses and is a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to offer insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. By putting its mission into practice, AmeriLife has become recognized as a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 200,000 insurance agents and advisors, 40 marketing organizations, and nearly 60 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

