Rhonda J. McCauley is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ROGERS, Ark., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhonda J. McCauley is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Attorney for her professional excellence in Immigration Law, acknowledging her outstanding work at The McCauley Law Firm PLLC.

The McCauley Law Firm, PLLC, is located in Rogers, AR. The firm represents clients in legal matters, including immigration, family law, and divorce. The firm's founder, Rhonda J. McCauley, is an immigration attorney who has practiced law since 2000. She is admitted to the Arkansas State Bar.

Ms. McCauley's primary focus is on the representation of immigrants in removal proceedings and assisting those who want to obtain United States citizenship or permanent resident status in the United States, as well as fiancé visas and applications for Temporary Protected Status. She has also done numerous pro bono cases and provides consultation to attorneys representing immigrants in family law and criminal matters. As a successful attorney, Ms. McCauley goes above and beyond for her clients, helping them get a favorable outcome in their cases.

Before starting her own law practice, Ms. McCauley worked as a legal assistant for Austin and Osborne and as a graphic attorney with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Ms. McCauley received a J.D. degree in immigration and public interest law from the University of Arkansas in 1998 and her B.A. in commercial art from Arkansas Tech University.

Ms. McCauley is an active member of the Arkansas State Bar Association, among her professional memberships and affiliations.

Ms. McCauley dedicates this special recognition to her son, Timothy McCauley.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who