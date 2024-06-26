Rhonda Walker Foundation Launches New Brand Identity and Website, Empowering Detroit's Youth

DETROIT, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rhonda Walker Foundation (RWF), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and inspiring teen girls to unlock their full potential, is excited to announce the launch of its new brand identity and website. This recent development represents RWF's ongoing commitment to amplifying opportunities for Detroit's youth through education, mentorship, and empowerment programs.

The new website, which can be accessed at rhondawalkerfoundation.org, provides a dynamic platform for visitors to explore the Foundation's mission, impact, success stories, and ways to contribute. Designed with a user-friendly interface and vibrant visuals, the website showcases the transformative work carried out by RWF.

"We are ecstatic to introduce our new brand and website to the community," said Ruselda Johnson, Rhonda Walker Foundation CEO. "This is a major milestone for us as it signifies our growth and commitment to empowering Detroit's youth. Through our new website, we aim to inspire individuals to join our mission and make a lasting impact on the lives of underserved youth."

Visitors to the website can learn about RWF's programs, including academic support, leadership development, and wellness initiatives. The website also features inspiring stories of success and testimonials from beneficiaries who have experienced the positive impact of the organization's programs.

In addition to providing valuable information about the Foundation's work, the new website offers multiple avenues for community members to get involved. Whether through donating, volunteering, or becoming a mentor, individuals can play a vital role in advancing RWF's vision where every young girl has the opportunity to thrive, succeed. And become a catalyst for positive change.

More on the new RWF logo:

The two profiles of females represent the relationship of the girls and women mentors.

The upward tilt of the profiles represents the looking to possibilities of the future and the planned trajectory.

The gradient of the pink and orange: the pink uses the current color currently being used— it is modern and strong, while the orange gradient represents an inner glow for what is already within these teen girls that we are trying to empower and catapult.

The heart is a subtle discoverable -- it represents the love we all share for these young women who will find support and guidance towards their well-being, confidence, and trajectory into their futures as confident women.

About RWF

The Rhonda Walker Foundation (RWF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering inner-city teen girls in Detroit, Michigan. We offer a comprehensive program that combines academic support, college preparation, career exploration, and personal development to equip young girls with the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to excel. Through our award-winning five-year program, we strive to instill in our girls a strong sense of self-worth, leadership skills, and a commitment to community service.

We rely on the generosity of donors, sponsors, and volunteers to continue making a difference. For more information, please visit www.rhondawalkerfoundation.org or follow on social.

Media Contact: Holly Murphy, [email protected], (313) 263-1629

