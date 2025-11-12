Rhone Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Rhone strengthens its team with the appointment of Matthew Wallace as COO

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhone , the performance apparel brand made by and for those in the pursuit of progress, today announced the appointment of Matthew Wallace as Chief Operating Officer.

With more than 30 years of experience leading operations and business development, Wallace brings deep expertise in brand growth, optimizing supply chains, and fostering high-performing teams. At Rhone, he will oversee the finance, people, supply chain and operations, as well as the technology functions, driving efficiency, innovation, and sustainable growth as the brand continues to expand its reach.

"We're thrilled to welcome Matthew to Rhone," said Nate Checketts, CEO & Co-Founder of Rhone. "His extensive operational experience and people-first leadership approach align deeply with our mission to inspire progress in all its forms. Matthew's expertise will help position Rhone for long-term, meaningful growth as we continue to build a global community around performance and purpose."

Before joining Rhone, Wallace served as the CEO and Co-Founder of DXM Inc., a fashion technology startup reimagining the apparel value chain by putting design and delivery directly in the hands of consumers. He has also held senior leadership roles at Walmart, PVH Corp., and Cerberus Capital, where he was instrumental in driving global operations, digital transformation, and business innovation.

"I've long admired Rhone, not only for the quality and integrity of its products but for the way it champions Mental Fitness, community, and progress," said Matthew Wallace. "I'm excited to join this exceptional team and help shape the next chapter of Rhone's growth."

Wallace's appointment marks a key milestone in Rhone's continued evolution as a leader in premium performance apparel. With an emphasis on restless innovation and the pursuit of progress, Rhone continues to strengthen its foundation for long-term success and impact.

About Rhone

Rhone is performance driven apparel made by and for those in the pursuit of progress. Founded in 2014 by brothers Nate and Ben Checketts, we exist to inspire, equip, and support individuals in their pursuit of progress—both physically and mentally. More than just apparel, Rhone is a mindset, championing the power of being a little better every day. With a relentless focus on performance, innovation, and style, our products are engineered to move with you—wherever the pursuit takes you. By the end of 2025, Rhone will operate 20 retail stores across the U.S., each serving as a hub for community, connection, and the Forever Forward mindset. Learn more at www.rhone.com .

