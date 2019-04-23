Rhone Launches Game-Changing "Commuter Dress Shirt" Bringing Men a Luxury Performance Alternative that Will Take Them from the Bike to the Boardroom

Designed to accommodate even the most rigorous schedule, the Commuter Dress Shirt fabric boasts a four-way-stretch and quick dry properties. The combination of the circular knit and the fabric content uses body heat to naturally release wrinkles and is moisture wicking. Like other items in the Commuter Collection, the Commuter Dress Shirt is easily cared for and does not require dry cleaning or an iron.

"The entire Commuter Collection is designed to fit the changing needs of a man's life, and the journey he takes from either the train, bus, or bike to the boardroom," said Nate Checketts, Co-Founder and CEO of Rhone. "The shirt is a significant addition to the line and evokes the principles of progress and integrity with which we design our clothing."

Rhone worked with a family-owned factory north of Milan to create a one-of-a-kind fabric for the Commuter Dress Shirt. The knitting process consists of 16 hours of jacquard knitting and 4,000 unique needlepoints, which lends the mill's decades-old practice of constructing luxury materials for some of the world's best shirt makers to Rhone's signature performance design. The result is a fabric that is soft, lightweight and breathable for comfort. Constructed in Portugal, the shirt is cut and sewn by craftsmen to create a button down unlike any other with unparalleled aesthetic, quality, comfort and fit.

"Sourcing can be as much about stumbling upon something incredible and finding a purpose for it because it's that good," said Kyle McClure, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Rhone. "When I first encountered this fabric the idea just came to life and I was convinced we had something incredibly special in the making. The result of that (and some intense product testing where I wore only this shirt for a 35 day trip and actually went for a 10 mile run in it) is our Commuter Dress Shirt."

The Commuter Dress Shirt is available online and in-store beginning April 23rd and retails for $118. To purchase, visit www.rhone.com.

About Rhone:

Founded in 2014, Rhone is premium activewear that is "Made for Men." Designed to fill the void in the activewear market between big box retailers and high-end yoga brands, Rhone engineers best in class products specifically for men that look good, feel great and perform better regardless of the activity. Currently, Rhone is sold in all Equinox and Barry's Bootcamp locations, at select Nordstrom, REI and JackRabbit locations, as well as Peloton Studios, and more than 200 specialty stores and gyms. More information can be found at www.Rhone.com.

