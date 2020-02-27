Rhone Launches Women's Capsule Collection For Phenomenal Women

The collection highlights the power of women with Virginia Woolf's affirming quote, "No need to be anybody but oneself" emblazoned on the inseam and a creative campaign features Dr. Maya Angelou's poem "Phenomenal Women" launching in time for International Women's Day.

"We wanted this collection to feel empowering and I'm honored to lead this project and collaborate with all of the amazing women at Rhone to launch our women's capsule," said Rachel Rozzi, Design Director. "We designed for the Rhone woman who is dedicated to fitness and comfort and worked tirelessly to perfect the fit and style of this capsule collection without sacrificing quality."

"The genesis of this collection comes from something that has been instrumental to Rhone's success: the collaboration with and contributions of the extremely talented women in our company," said Kyle McClure, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Rhone. "We wanted a collection that celebrates just that with sophisticated and edgy silhouettes married to extraordinary fabrics with a keen sense of design and style."

Each utility driven garment is fit to flatter and designed with luxe Italian materials and breathable fabrics treated with the same advanced GoldFusion technology that has set the brand apart for men. The women's collection consists of tanks, hoodies, leggings and joggers. Additionally, the leggings are made with sustainable fabric made from reclaimed and recycled fishing nets removed from the world's oceans.

The collection comes to life through a creative campaign that celebrates the strength, confidence, beauty, and grace of all women. As a proud partner of the Dr. Maya Angelou Foundation, Rhone has made a contribution to the organization furthering their mission of improving the quality of life for all human beings supporting educational excellence and healthcare equity for all.

Rhone thoroughly embraced the essence of Angelou's message, highlighting six female employees as the face the capsule collection reciting Maya Angelou quotes.

The collection is available at www.rhone.com beginning March 2nd, and retails for $64-$138.

About Rhone:

Founded in 2014, Rhone is clothing made for the pursuit of progress. Engineered for an active lifestyle, Rhone fills the void between big box retailers and high-end yoga brands, delivering best in class products specifically for men. Currently, Rhone has three New York store locations; Brookfield Place, Hudson Yards, and Midtown Manhattan, as well as one in Connecticut at Chelsea Piers Stamford. Rhone is also sold in all Equinox locations, at Nordstrom, REI and JackRabbit locations, as well as Peloton Studios, and more than 350 gyms and specialty stores across the country. More information can be found at www.Rhone.com.

**Maya Angelou™ is a trademark of Caged Bird Legacy, LLC. www.MayaAngelou.com**

