RHONJ Jennifer Aydin Lets Loose on Two Guys from Hollywood Podcast

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week on Two Guys from Hollywood, a new podcast from iHeart Radio and the Dan Patrick Podcast Network, RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin opens up to friends and hosts of the podcast, Alan Nevins and Joey Santos, about her family and how she feels Margaret is attacking her because she was the easy target on the show. "I find that she thinks I'm an easy target for her and....I feel that there's a strategy in that."

WE DONT DISH, WE SERVE. Watch Your Mouth- A Conversation with Jennifer Aydin

Jennifer revealed the honest discussion she had with her family, telling them "Just so you know, every single secret that you think we have is gonna come out, and I don't know about you, but i'm okay with it." This is particularly in regards to her brother Steven, who is now publicly gay and Jennifer discusses how this wasn't always the case - "If he's not embarrassed about it, why should I be? It's not my business."

Last week on RHONJ, fans of the show saw an epic blowout between Marge and Jennifer, which came as no surprise to viewers because of their history on the show. This season Margaret and Jennifer have relentlessly called each other out and made blunt commentary on each other's relationships, with Jennifer referring to the way Margaret speaks to her husband as "embarrassing" and Margaret calling Jennifer a "concubine" and describing Jennifer's husband as her "meal ticket."

Hosts Alan Nevins and Joey Santos are experts in their fields and have been working and living in Hollywood for over 3 decades. Nevins is a literary agent with clients such as Cher, Goldie Hawn, Joan Collins and Rickey Smiley, and Santos is a celebrity chef, currently working for Brad Pitt. Friends with A-listers and with a client list a mile long, these two have great conversations over a cocktail and stories to tell, providing interesting episodes that do much more than gossip, after all, their motto is: We don't dish, we serve. And serve they do, with a weekly cocktail for listeners to try at home.

Listen to the Two Guys from Hollywood podcast on the iHeart Radio App or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes Tuesday. @twoguysfromhollywood on Instagram and @tgfhpodcast on twitter. PODCAST AIRS : Tuesday, April 27th, 2021

