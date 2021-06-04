RHP Properties Announces Acquisition of Ridgewood Manor Manufactured Home Community in Manheim

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced the acquisition of the 133-site Ridgewood Manor community in Manheim, Pennsylvania. This brings the company's total of manufactured home communities to 299 nationwide and eleven in Pennsylvania. The announcement was made by Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties.

Ridgewood Manor is an all-age, pet-friendly community located between Harrisburg and Lancaster along PA-283. Situated in a quality school district, the community is conveniently located near stores and restaurants. Ridgewood Manor also is nearby to many area manufacturing and distribution industries, as well as farming and food production businesses, including Hostess and QVC.

"RHP Properties is pleased to announce the purchase of Ridgewood Manor, a beautifully landscaped community located just ten miles from Lancaster," said Partrich. "Nearby to jobs, shopping and mass transit, we are proud to offer an affordable housing option in this region and look forward to providing our more than 30 years of stable management and ownership experience to our residents."

With these acquisitions, RHP Properties now owns and operates 299 manufactured home communities totaling 71,397 home sites.

"This purchase is the direct result of a referral from a previous acquisition and our seller was confident and comfortable with our entire process," added Partrich. "We are proud of our reputation and strong seller network."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 299 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 71,397 homes in 28 states. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

RHP Properties specializes in, and continues to aggressively seek, acquisitions throughout the United States. Owners of manufactured home communities interested in selling to a highly experienced owner and operator should contact Joshua Mermell, senior vice president of acquisitions at 248-626-0737.

