RHP Properties Partners with AdoptAClassroom.org to Support Bonner Springs High School in Kansas City, Missouri Metro Area

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --RHP Properties, professionally managing manufactured home communities for over 30 years, has announced a $10,000 donation to support Bonner Springs High School in Kansas through AdoptAClassroom.org, a national nonprofit that provides classroom funding to PreK-12 educators. This marks the fifteenth school RHP Properties has adopted through the program to support schools attended by residents of RHP communities, with a total of $150,000 donated to date.

Approximately 100 students who attend Bonner Springs High School are residents of Edwardsville Village Manufactured Home Community in Kansas City. RHP Properties' contribution will allow teachers at the school to acquire essential resources for their classrooms and equip them with the tools needed to enhance learning and meet the specific needs of students.

"Our goal is to help bridge the gap between what schools can provide and what teachers truly need to fully support their students and members of our communities," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "We are deeply committed to our partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org and we believe an investment in our schools will foster learning and help drive academic success, ultimately empowering students to reach their full potential."

"Bonner Springs High School is incredibly grateful for this generous donation. It's not just a gift for our teachers, but for all of our students," said Principal Don Hilliard. "RHP Properties' support allows our teachers to further enrich their classrooms and create space for students to learn, engage with their peers, and grow each day. Investing in teachers and supporting education makes a difference!"

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties (RHP) has professionally managed manufactured home communities for over 30 years guided by a philosophy of putting residents first and providing attainable, well-maintained communities residents love to call home. RHP is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan and is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and thrive in school. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $73 million and equipped more than 7 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by Candid/GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org .

