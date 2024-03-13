RHP Properties Partners With AdoptAClassroom.org To Support Langford Elementary School in Austin, Texas

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, professionally managing manufactured home communities for over 30 years, has announced a $10,000 donation to support Langford Elementary School in Austin, Texas. The donation will help the school's teachers purchase educational materials through AdoptAClassroom.org, a national nonprofit that provides classroom funding to PreK-12 educators. The donation marks the thirteenth school RHP Properties has adopted through the program and a total of $130,000 donated to date, to support schools where residents of RHP communities attend.

RHP Properties' support for the school will empower teachers and school administrators to choose the supplies they need for their classrooms and students, from basic classroom supplies and visual-learning materials to books and specialized instructional tools.

"Our goal is to help equip teachers at Langford Elementary with the tools they need to achieve the school's mission of cultivating enthusiastic learners and enabling students to thrive in intellectual, emotional, and physical development," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "We take pride in our collaboration with AdoptAClassroom.org and in our commitment to helping schools prepare our youth for academic success and to be positive role models in their community."

Nearly 20% of the students that attend Langford Elementary School are residents at North Bluff Estates manufactured home community.

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties (RHP) has owned and managed manufactured home communities for over 30 years guided by a philosophy of putting residents first and providing attainable, well-maintained communities. RHP is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan and is the nation's largest privately held owner of manufactured home communities operating in 30 states. For more information visit www.rhp.com .

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and thrive in school. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $73 million and equipped more than 7 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by Candid/GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

