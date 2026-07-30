RHP Properties Purchases All-Age Manufactured Home Community in Delaware's Capital Region with a Total of 346 Home Sites

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties (RHP), professionally managing manufactured home communities for over 35 years, has announced the purchase of Pinewood Acres, an all-age manufactured home community in Dover, Delaware featuring 346 home sites. Ideally located in Delaware's capital city, Pinewood Acres offers residents an affordable housing option with convenient access to major employers, higher education, healthcare and retail amenities, and is within easy reach of Wilmington, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Pinewood Acres features private, large home sites and is desirable for individuals and families seeking quality, attainable homes close to major employers including the State of Delaware, Bayhealth (Central & Southern Delaware's largest healthcare system) and Delaware State University.

Pinewood Acres offers affordable homes with convenient access to major employers, healthcare and retail amenities. Post this

Residents also enjoy easy access to everyday conveniences and recreation. Situated along State Road 13, Pinewood Acres is within walking distance of Walmart and just minutes from retailers including Sam's Club, Lowe's, DICK'S, Best Buy and Home Depot. The community is less than 10 minutes from Dover Motor Speedway and Bally's Dover Casino Resort, two of the region's premier entertainment destinations and employers.

"We're pleased to welcome Pinewood Acres to the RHP family," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "Its location and affordability make it an outstanding place for families and individuals to call home. We look forward to investing in the community and continuing our commitment to providing high-quality, professionally managed communities for our residents."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties (RHP) has professionally managed manufactured home communities for over 35 years guided by a philosophy of putting residents first and providing attainable, well-maintained communities residents love to call home. RHP is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan and is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

SOURCE RHP Properties