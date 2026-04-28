RHP Properties Supports Big Tree Elementary in Hamburg, New York, Marking 22nd AdoptAClassroom.org Donation

RHP Total Donations Reach $220,000 to Schools Nationwide

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, professionally managing manufactured home communities for over 30 years, has announced a $10,000 donation to support Big Tree Elementary in Hamburg, New York through AdoptAClassroom.org, a national nonprofit that provides classroom funding to PreK-12 educators. This marks the 22nd school RHP Properties has adopted through the program to support schools attended by residents of RHP communities, with a total of $220,000 donated over the past five and a half years.

Big Tree Elementary school's mission is to provide a path to lifelong learning. With Blue Ribbon School status, it has been recognized for its academic excellence and for making significant progress in closing achievement gaps, as well as for its culture, leadership and community involvement.

The donation will help enrich classrooms across all grade levels at Big Tree Elementary, giving teachers the resources to implement innovative classroom initiatives and expand learning opportunities for students.

Twenty students who attend Big Tree Elementary are residents of Eagle Crest, a nearby RHP managed manufactured home community.

"By supporting Big Tree Elementary, where many of our residents' children learn and grow, we're investing in the students and teachers shaping the future of the Hamburg community," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "Through our partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, we're helping ensure educators have the tools they need to deliver meaningful classroom experiences."

"Big Tree Elementary, a Title I school, is proud to thank RHP Properties for their generous donation to support school supplies. This contribution provides our teachers with essential resources that will directly impact student learning and success. We are incredibly grateful for the partnership with RHP Properties and AdoptAClassroom.org, whose support helps create greater opportunities for our students to thrive," said Julia Bermingham, Big Tree Elementary Principal.

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties (RHP) has professionally managed manufactured home communities for over 30 years guided by a philosophy of putting residents first and providing affordable, well-maintained communities residents love to call home. RHP is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan and is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that partners with donors to provide PreK-12 teachers with the resources and supplies their students need. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $74 million and equipped 7 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) organization holds the highest ratings from both Charity Navigator and Candid/GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

SOURCE RHP Properties