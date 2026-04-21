RHP Properties Marks 21st AdoptAClassroom.org Donation with Support for Afflerbach Elementary in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Reaching $210,000 in Total Donations to Schools Nationwide

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, professionally managing manufactured home communities for over 30 years, has announced a $10,000 donation to support Afflerbach Elementary in Cheyenne, Wyoming through AdoptAClassroom.org, a national nonprofit that provides classroom funding to pre-K through 12 educators. This marks the 21st school RHP Properties has adopted through the program to support schools attended by residents of RHP communities, with a total of $210,000 donated over the past five years.

Afflerbach Elementary, a Title 1 school serving students from pre-K through sixth grade, is guided by its #LEAD mission - to learn, engage, achieve goals and develop character. The school fosters a positive, inclusive learning environment and offers a dual language immersion program, giving students the opportunity to learn academic content while developing a second language. The donation will support teachers by enhancing instruction and enabling more engaging, dynamic classroom experiences.

Approximately 100 students who attend Afflerbach Elementary are residents of Big Country, a nearby RHP managed manufactured home community.

"We are proud to support the students and educators at Afflerbach Elementary and to invest in a school that plays such an important role in the lives of families who reside at Big Country manufactured housing community," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "Through our continued partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, we are helping ensure teachers have the resources they need to create effective learning environments for their students."

"Thank you to RHP so much for donating $10,000 towards classroom supplies and equipment for classrooms. These funds will be used to give teachers the tools they need to provide support and enrichment for students and help them continue their academic growth. In these times of declining school budgets, donations like these make a huge impact for teachers and students," said Afflerbach Elementary Principal Craig Williams.

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties (RHP) has professionally managed manufactured home communities for over 30 years guided by a philosophy of putting residents first and providing affordable, well-maintained communities residents love to call home. RHP is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan and is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org is a national nonprofit that partners with donors to provide PreK-12 teachers with the resources and supplies their students need. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $74 million and equipped 7 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) organization holds the highest ratings from both Charity Navigator and Candid/GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

SOURCE RHP Properties