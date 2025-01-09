RHP Properties Purchases Manufactured Home Community in Desirable Houston Metro Area with a Total of 226 Home Sites

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties (RHP), the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced the purchase of the Pecan Plantation manufactured home community in La Porte, Texas which is conveniently located near Houston and Galveston. With its prime location and range of sought-after amenities, Pecan Plantation presents an exceptional opportunity for families, professionals and retirees looking to enjoy a vibrant neighborhood.

The community is conveniently located near La Porte High School, two junior high schools and several elementary schools while offering access to higher education through San Jacinto College.

The community features spacious home sites, two swimming pools, a playground, clubhouse and gym. Post this

The region provides access to a wide range of potential employment opportunities in the Greater Housing area, with proximity to 25 Fortune 500 companies such as Exxon Mobil, Sysco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Waste Management, as well as the Port of Houston, various service and retail jobs, and NASA Johnson Space Center.

Residents are also just minutes away from new grocery stores, retail stores and eateries including a Walmart Supercenter, H-E-B, Chick-Fil-A, and ALDI.

Pecan Plantation features spacious home sites and a host of amenities, including two swimming pools, a playground, clubhouse and gym, and also offers off-street parking and three ingress and egress points for reduced traffic and easy access to multiple major thoroughfares. The community is adjacent to Pecan Park, a 34-acre public park with baseball and softball fields, batting cages, a pavilion, picnic areas, playground and walking track.

"Our goal is to provide residents with a high-quality environment that fosters comfort, convenience, and a strong sense of community," said Ross Partrich, CEO of RHP Properties. "Our management team is committed to enhancing their living experience and creating a space where families and individuals can thrive and feel a true sense of belonging."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties (RHP) has professionally managed manufactured home communities for over 30 years guided by a philosophy of putting residents first and providing attainable, well-maintained communities residents love to call home. RHP is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan and is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities. For more information visit www.rhp.com .

