RHP Properties Supports Farmington Area Goodfellows Holiday Charity Drive "No Child or Senior Without a Christmas" for 20th Consecutive Year

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Farmington Hills corporate offices of RHP Properties continued its holiday tradition of helping the local community with its twentieth annual donation to the Farmington Area Goodfellows, an organization that serves children, families, seniors and developmentally challenged adults in need.

Employees from RHP Properties donated the equivalent value of $3,643 in toy and food donations, which was matched by the corporate office for a total donation of $7,287

"The individual contributions by our employees exemplify the company's ongoing shared commitment to making a tangible difference in our community through Goodfellow's invaluable work, especially during the holiday season," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "We are honored to play a part in furthering their impactful initiatives for the twentieth consecutive year."

"The Farmington Area Goodfellows have been providing food, toys, diapers and books to those less fortunate at the holidays since 1939. We could not do what we do without the incredible support of our community partners like RHP Properties," said Richard Lerner, Farmington Area Goodfellows Chairman of the Board of Directors. "We can't say enough about the amazing team at RHP, Goodfellows partners for the past 20 years, helping us to make sure no one ever goes to bed hungry, and achieving our goal of "No child or senior without a Christmas.""

Farmington Area Goodfellows is an all-volunteer charity organization that has been helping vulnerable individuals for more than eighty years and supports an average of 400-500 people and families during the holiday season. The organization expects the need for donations to be significant this year and their efforts rely on the generosity of local residents and businesses. Every dollar donated goes directly to the program which is supported by over 200 volunteers.   

For more information or to help, visit https://goodfellows.info

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties (RHP) has owned and managed manufactured home communities for over 30 years guided by a philosophy of putting residents first and providing attainable, well-maintained communities. RHP is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan and is the nation's largest privately held owner of manufactured home communities operating in 30 states. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

