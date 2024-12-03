RHP Properties Supports No Kid Hungry with $10,000 Giving Tuesday Donation

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties has donated $10,000 to support No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America run by the nonprofit Share Our Strength. This marks RHP's fifth contribution to No Kid Hungry, bringing its total donations since 2020 to over $53,000.

According to the USDA , nearly 14 million children in the U.S. face hunger, equating to 1 in 5 kids nationwide - a figure that has risen compared to last year.

Donations make it possible for No Kid Hungry to address hunger's root causes and help schools and communities reach more children in need. No Kid Hungry supports school and community meal programs, provides grants to help communities access the resources needed to feed children, and advocates for stronger laws and policies to help families put food on the table.

"Giving Tuesday's global movement inspires us to come together and make a meaningful impact as we begin the holiday season," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "Supporting No Kid Hungry allows us to help improve meal access for children while reflecting on the importance of addressing hunger and making a difference."

"As families across the country gather throughout the holiday season, some of the best memories are made surrounded by tables of food. But that isn't the reality for all as hunger impacts nearly 14 million kids," said Carla Warner, senior director of Revenue Innovation at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "Thanks to supporters like RHP Properties, we're able to help ensure children have access to the food they need to thrive this holiday season and all year round."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties (RHP) has professionally managed manufactured home communities for over 30 years guided by a philosophy of putting residents first and providing attainable, well-maintained communities residents love to call home. RHP is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan and is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities. For more information visit www.rhp.com .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

