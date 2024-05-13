Rhum Barbancourt 'Haitian Proof' Wins Double Gold at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhum Barbancourt, the 163-year-old signature rum producer of Haiti, has won a coveted double gold medal at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) for its new Overproof White Rum, aptly named "Haitian Proof".

SFWSC awardees are judged on their quality, production technique and craftsmanship. A Double Gold rating signifies that the entrant received a gold medal rating from all members of the judging panel.

"It is an honor to be recognized for our unique craftmanship and high standards at one of the world's most intense competitions that features over 5,500 entries and 70 seasoned judges who determine the best of the best", stated the CEO, Delphine Gardère. "This award validates our vision to step into the overproof category and craft a remarkable white rum showcasing our distillation methods and emphasizing our unique sugarcane selected for its aromatic prowess. We are immensely proud to deliver a premium product that reflects the rich flavors and essence of Haiti's terroir for connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike."

The honor comes on the heels of Barbancourt revamping its signature line of rums with fresh premium packaging and launching the new Overproof White expression. This marks a significant milestone as the company recently faced important challenges operating through general unrest in its homeland of Haiti.

The famed Haitian distillery now counts with over 55 medals of distinction from worldwide spirits competitions since its inception in 1862.

The production technique of the Rhum Barbancourt distillery has been passed on from generation to generation and is so enduringly authentic, that it was added to the Haitian National Registry of Cultural Heritage in 2021.

About Rhum Barbancourt

Rhum Barbancourt has been produced in Haiti since 1862, following an ancestral family tradition and a unique craftsmanship passed on from generation to generation. For over 160 years, the distillery has been producing award-wining rums, becoming a cultural icon in the heart of the Haitian people, and a strong worldwide brand. As the only rum produced locally in Haiti, the legacy of Rhum Barbancourt is one of excellence, determination, and commitment to community.

