Rhum Clément Crowns 2018 Global Ti' Punch Cup Champion

LE FRANCOIS, Martinique, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 14, 2018, 15 of the world's top bartenders visited Le Francois, Martinique, and competed for a chance to claim the title as the Global Ti' Punch Cup Champion. Hosted by Rhum Clément at Habitation Clément, this competition was the final stage of the brand's biennial Ti' Punch Cup campaign designed to raise awareness and promote the history and culture behind Martinique's signature cocktail, the Ti' Punch.

Rhum Clement

After three competitive rounds filled with passion, creativity and energy, Bethany Ham of Clifton's in Los Angeles, California, took home the title of Ti' Punch Cup Champion and will hold this title for two years. Dave (Ching Yin) Lam of Shenzhen, China, followed in second place and Yannick Brunot of Fort-de-France, Martinique, followed in a close third.

In the first round of the competition, contenders re-created their Ti' Punch signature cocktail, which qualified them to participate in this final round in Martinique. Of the contestants, five were eliminated leaving Martinique, Spain, France, Switzerland, USA (New York), Germany, the United Kingdom, USA (Los Angeles), Belgium and China to compete. The second round challenged the remaining 10 contestants on speed, aroma and taste, and technique and presentation. The contestants raced against each other to choose from various local fruits and spices from the "marketplace" and were given seven minutes to prepare in a Ti' Punch recipe that was complementary to a creole crawfish dish prepared by local celebrity chef Guy Ferdinand of Petitbonum in Le Carbet, Martinique. All of the competitors displayed quick wit and superb creativity, however, it was Yannick Brunot (Martinique), Dave Lam (China) and Bethany Ham (USA) who ranked higher than the rest to proceed to the final round.

The final round truly tested the three finalists on their speed and endurance. Yannick Brunot, Dave Lam and Bethany Ham were required to juice 12 limes, open two coconuts and use the ingredients in a new Ti' Punch variation. Yannick of Fort-de-France, Martinique, completed the round at 6 minutes and 54 seconds, Dave Lam of Shenzhen, China, at 4 minutes and 48 seconds and Bethany Ham of Los Angeles, California at an unmatched 3 minutes and 21 seconds. After a stellar performance and record of high scores in the previous rounds, Bethany rightfully won her title as Ti' Punch Cup Champion!

Winning Ti' Punch Signature:

Pelée Punch

1.75 oz. Canne Bleue

.75 oz lime juice

.5 oz demerara syrup

.75 oz Kronan Swedish punsch

.5 oz falernum

Preparation

Add all ingredients to tin, add a small amount of crushed ice, whip and dump into vessel (half a tiki pineapple if available), add more crushed ice, give a little swizzle and top with crushed ice. Place dehydrated fruits and a fresh bouquet of mint on the side of the drink and finally, dust entire drink with white powdered sugar.

From March 12 – 16, the 15 international bartenders visited the island of Martinique. The represented countries included: Martinique, Spain, France, Switzerland, USA (New York), Germany, United Kingdom, USA (Los Angeles), Belgium, China, Amsterdam, Vietnam, Greece, Italy and Denmark. In the days leading up to the competition, the international bartenders were given an in-depth tour of Habitation Clément and received a comprehensive education behind the brand, while also being immersed in an interactive workshop showcasing local spices and fruits. The remaining days were spent discovering the local lifestyle and heritage of the island while learning about Martinique's culture.

"It's amazing to host such a group. After a determined campaign to bring Martinique, and the Ti Punch, to the world, it's with pleasure we host so much talent on our island, as they become our future ambassadors," explains Audrey BRUISSON, global marketing manager.

Since being founded in 1887, Rhum Clément has always valued the importance of conveying the beauty and allure of Martinique through its portfolio of world-class rhum agricole. Ti' Punch Cup was created to do just the same, as it commemorates the island's signature cocktail: the Ti' Punch!

