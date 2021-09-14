Rhumbix Appoints Bill Smith As New President Of Commercial Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhumbix , the mobile-first platform helping General Contractors, Trade Contractors, and Owners digitize their field workflows, reporting, and analytics, today announced Bill Smith had joined the organization as the President of Commercial Operations. Smith, who has a background driving growth in both the tech and construction industries, will lead the go-to-market strategy focusing on marketing, partnerships, revenue, and sales operations.

"Over the past two years, Bill has added a ton of value through his positions as both a company advisor and board director, so it's a dream come true to have the opportunity for Bill to join the Rhumbix Team full-time," said Rhumbix co-founder and CEO Zach Scheel. "He brings an extensive background in construction tech that will help Rhumbix strengthen channel partnerships, develop strategic alliances, and expand our sales presence. His strong leadership experience will be a driving force in the next stage of Rhumbix's growth, and we could not be more pleased he has accepted the position of President of Commercial Operations."

Smith brings over 15 years of executive leadership experience at some of the nation's most respected computer software companies, including Taleo, Oracle, and PlanGrid, an Autodesk company.

"By bringing Bill Smith on as President of Commercial Operations, Rhumbix has now assembled arguably the top product and go-to-market leadership teams in the current construction tech ecosystem," said Ray Levitt, Operating Partner at Blackhorn Ventures. "I have worked with Bill and always greatly appreciated his superb advice and guidance to Rhumbix in his roles as a Strategic Advisor and then as a Board Member. As an early investor in PlanGrid, I witnessed how he and his team helped power PlanGrid through its explosive growth phase. After the acquisition of PlanGrid by Autodesk, Bill and his colleagues could likely have joined any construction tech startup. I view this as a strong endorsement of Rhumbix's potential for success, and I am delighted that he has chosen to join Rhumbix's executive team. My partners and I at Blackhorn Ventures are very excited to be part of the next phase of Rhumbix's growth that Bill and his colleagues will help to generate."

Having successfully scaled sales organizations within the technology space for multiple startups, including Taleo and Plangrid, Smith brings the necessary expertise required to navigate Rhumbix through its latest growth phase. "I am honored to assume this responsibility, and I look forward to working with an outstanding group of people at Rhumbix and strengthening the value we deliver to our clients," said Smith. "Rhumbix offers a unique set of easy-to-use products that improve field to office connectivity and provide the real-time data needed to increase efficiency and productivity across projects, regions, and companies."

Smith's proven record of assembling and driving exceptional go-to-market teams corresponds perfectly with Rhumbix's expanding product capabilities. He will play an integral part in the go-to-market strategy for Rhumbix as the business continues to establish itself as the market leader in construction timekeeping & payroll, production tracking, time & materials tracking, daily construction reports, and real-time project analytics.

About Rhumbix

Rhumbix is a mobile-first construction platform designed to connect field and office with data-driven reporting. Founded in 2014 by Navy veterans with deep experience in the construction industry, Rhumbix's technology is the first to close the gap between the field-level workforce and project management in the home office by providing real-time data and insights for all project stakeholders. Rhumbix is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and backed by investors including Greylock Partners, Darren Bechtel of Brick & Mortar Ventures, Eric Chen of UJ Ventures, and Ray Levitt, Professor at Stanford University. For more information, visit www.rhumbix.com .

