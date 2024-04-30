Rhymetec Celebrates New Partnerships and Company Achievements

The industry leader in cloud security expands team and welcomes new and expanded partnerships with Drata, Picnic Corporation, A-LIGN

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhymetec , the industry leader in cloud security that provides innovative cybersecurity, compliance, and data privacy services to modern-day SaaS businesses, today announces recent wins, new partnerships, and noteworthy company updates.

Hiring Growth

Since its inception in 2015, the Rhymetec leadership team has worked to build a dynamic culture that strives to pioneer the way in SaaS security, compliance, and data privacy for their clientele. The company currently boasts an innovative team that works hard to serve more than 600 clients globally today. Rhymetec has grown substantially over the last year and has doubled its employee headcount to meet the growing demand of new and existing clients.

New and Evolving Partnerships

Rhymetec is proud to announce strategic partnerships with industry-leading organizations Picnic Corporation and A-LIGN , adding to the list of vetted and trusted industry partners the company works with.

Picnic Corporation is a cybersecurity firm that provides enterprises with the capability to manage their external human attack surface by detecting, preventing, and protecting against social engineering and credential-stuffing attacks. The partnership with Picnic will help Rhymetec clients globally build more effective and compliant infosec programs by complementing technological controls and helping organizations effectively address the dynamic nature of cybersecurity threats.

"At Picnic, we're excited to announce our partnership with Rhymetec, empowering their clients worldwide to fortify their information security programs effectively," said Matt Polak , CEO and founder of Picnic Corporation. "By leveraging Picnic's innovative managed solutions, Rhymetec's clients can proactively mitigate human-centric cyber threats, moving beyond mere detection and response to true attack prevention."

A-LIGN is the leader in high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to mitigate cybersecurity risks. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of audit services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and HITRUST and a top three FedRAMP assessor. With this newly established partnership, Rhymetec clients can access high-quality cybersecurity audits.

"A-LIGN is proud to partner with Rhymetec, a company that shares the same goals and objectives that we do for our more than 4,000 global organizations we work with," said Ryan Grace , CRO at A-LIGN. "We are looking forward to extending our tailored, top-tier cybersecurity audit services to Rhymetec's clientele."

Rhymetec has had a long-standing collaboration with Drata , a leader in security and compliance automation. In February of 2024, Drata debuted "Launch - The Drata Alliance Program," headlining Rhymetec and one other partner as a Gold Tier channel partner. This top tier achievement is based on business, performance and certification requirements set by Drata. This enables Rhymetec to continue to provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions more effectively to Drata customers as a trusted partner.

"Rhymetec is an extension of Drata's GTM organization and we share the same core mission to build trust across the cloud," said Kevin Kriebel , vice president of partnerships at Drata. "As a Gold Tier partner, Rhymetec has proven to be a valued and trusted partner for Drata customers and we look forward to long term success."

Educational Initiatives

With a commitment to thought leadership and providing valuable educational resources to SaaS businesses and startups, Rhymetec has set a company-wide goal to become the go-to hub for cybersecurity, compliance and data privacy. One of the company's initiatives includes the release of a comprehensive " Cybersecurity for Startups " guide, aimed at equipping emerging businesses with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape successfully. The guide dives into the five practical steps small businesses can take to improve their business security, along with insights into the most frequently asked questions about cybersecurity and more.

International Growth

The Rhymetec team headed down to Rio de Janeiro to attend the Web Summit Rio 2024 conference this month. The organizers of Web Summit conduct some of the world's biggest and best tech conferences, hosting over 100,000 attendees from around the world throughout their portfolio of shows, including founders and CEOs of tech companies and emerging startups. This is the company's first international conference to expand its global reach and audience.

"At Rhymetec our commitment to partnership fuels our ability to innovate and provide cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Justin Rende , CEO and founder of Rhymetec. "Our recent achievements, including new partnerships with Picnic Corporation and A-LIGN and our recognition as a Gold Tier channel partner with Drata, showcase our ongoing dedication to our partners and reinforces our ability to deliver cloud security solutions that assist in safeguarding our clients' assets. We're excited about our continued growth as a company and will continue to serve our clients with unparalleled expertise and dedication."

About Rhymetec

Rhymetec is an industry leader in cloud security, providing innovative cybersecurity and data privacy services to the modern-day SaaS business. The company builds, deploys and manages compliant information security and data privacy programs directly within their customers' unique environments, allowing them to focus on their core competencies within their business. Over the years, Rhymetec's services have grown to include a vCISO (Virtual CISO) program, ISO Internal Audits, and a variety of Penetration Testing services. For more information, please visit www.rhymetec.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

