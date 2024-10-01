Rhymetec Strengthens Compliance Initiatives & Expands Team Amid Q3 Wins

Compliance Gap Assessments, ISO 42001 Guide and a New Strategic Hire, Highlight Rhymetec's Growth and Commitment to Excellence

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhymetec , the industry leader in cloud security that provides innovative cybersecurity, compliance, and data privacy services to modern-day SaaS businesses, today announces notable company updates. The company spent the quarter expanding service offerings, including compliance gap assessments, to support a new market of clients, continuing to build a market presence at conferences globally, and creating new resources including a comprehensive ISO 42001 guide . Additionally, Rhymetec made a vital hire to evolve and lead their penetration testing efforts.

"Q3 has been a remarkable period of growth for us," said Justin Rende , CEO and founder of Rhymetec. "From making our compliance gap assessments accessible to clients outside of our vCISO services to introducing our ISO 42001 guide, we've hit key milestones that enhance both our service offering and industry presence. Bringing on additional penetration testing leadership also underscores our dedication to strengthening our security expertise as we continue to scale."

Rhymetec's new offering of compliance gap assessments as an individual service, was historically offered as a perk of Rhymetec's managed vCISO services. Gap assessments help businesses identify areas where they may fall short of compliance requirements and also help them determine how well their organization aligns with key security and privacy frameworks like NIST, SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, FedRAMP, and ISO 27001. The assessments' real value is in what comes next–a clear roadmap to compliance that prioritizes resources and offers actionable steps to close any gaps. By offering this new service a wider array of SaaS businesses can take full advantage of a 3rd party assessment on their infosec program in preparation for external audits and certifications.

In addition to adding compliance gap assessments, Rhymetec:

Participated in SaaStr in September and will have a presence at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal in November.

in November. Further strengthening its already robust security team by hiring a highly-successful penetration tester with 21 licenses and certifications, including his CJIS - Level 4 from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), numerous credentials and certifications from CompTIA

Created a thorough guide to help organizations prepare for their ISO 42001 audit. Broken into four critical phases, including Foundation, Execution, Audit Preparation, and Certification, the handbook was written to help busy SaaS and tech leaders shorten their timelines, reduce their team's level of effort, and successfully guide their company through ISO 42001 compliance.

"ISO 42001 is essential for organizations looking to build trustworthy AI systems, but navigating compliance requirements can be challenging," said Metin Kortak , CISO at Rhymetec. "At Rhymetec, we've developed a comprehensive ISO 42001 guide to streamline this process, offering a clear checklist to break down readiness steps, a timeline cheat sheet to assess certification duration, and a detailed FAQs section that addresses the most common concerns. With these tools, we aim to empower businesses to implement ISO 42001, enhancing their AI governance while aligning compliance efforts with broader business goals."

To learn more about Rhymetec and its suite of cybersecurity services, please visit www.rhymetec.com .

About Rhymetec

Rhymetec is an industry leader in cloud security, providing innovative cybersecurity and data privacy services to the modern-day SaaS business. The company builds, deploys and manages compliant information security and data privacy programs directly within their customers' unique environments, allowing them to focus on their core competencies within their business. Over the years, Rhymetec's services have grown to include a vCISO (Virtual CISO) program, ISO Internal Audits, and a variety of Penetration Testing services. For more information, please visit www.rhymetec.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

