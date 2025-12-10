Rhymetec Unveils New Brand Identity, Reflecting Its Position as a Premium Partner for Modern Security and Compliance

Updated brand underscores commitment to clarity, forward progress, and expert-led security that accelerates business growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhymetec , the industry leader in cloud security that provides innovative cybersecurity, compliance , and data privacy services to modern-day SaaS businesses, today announces a new brand identity that reflects how the company has grown and evolved in recent years. The refreshed look was created to match the experience customers already have with the team: security support that is rooted in partnership, proactive, and focused on keeping businesses moving forward.

The company moved away from the darker, illustration-heavy aesthetic commonly used in the cybersecurity world. Instead, the new design is lighter and more open, with a clean visual approach meant to mirror the clarity Rhymetec brings to security and compliance programs. The goal was to create something that communicates the peace of mind the company gives its customers, as opposed to so many intimidating or overly complex options on the market.

"Our clients work with us because they want a partner who offers top-tier services while making security easier to navigate," said Justin Rende , founder and chief executive officer of Rhymetec. "This brand reflects that relationship. It shows who we are as a team and how we support companies through every stage of their security journey."

The rebrand comes during a period of steady growth for the company. Rhymetec has strengthened its compliance practice and added more services designed for mid-market and enterprise organizations. Many companies now bring Rhymetec in to support specific areas of their program, such as vendor management, security questionnaires, or optimizing their GRC tools. The updated brand puts more emphasis on the people doing this work and the value of direct, knowledgeable support.

In addition to their compliance offerings, Rhymetec has expanded its offensive security team and services. In 2026, clients can begin taking advantage of Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), Cloud Penetration Testing, Attack Surface Assessments, Internal Network Penetration Testing, and more to meet the evolving threat landscape.

Rhymetec also increased its international presence in 2025 as more global customers adopted its security and compliance programs. The team previewed elements of the new brand at Web Summit in Lisbon, where Rende participated in a panel on compliance. That conversation, along with growing interest from overseas markets, highlighted the need for a brand that aligns with regulations such as DORA, NIS2, the EU AI Act, and the Data Privacy Framework.

Rhymetec has also been testing new ways to make its security efforts more efficient. One example is its collaboration with XBOW , whose technology helps surface findings more quickly during penetration tests. The Rhymetec team still reviews and validates everything by hand, but the added speed has made it easier to move through large or complex environments without losing the depth clients rely on.

"This shift supports the way our work is changing," said Metin Kortak , chief information security officer at Rhymetec. "Security problems rarely show up in neat categories. Our job is to sort through the noise and help clients understand what matters. By leveraging evolving tools, we cut through complexity and help clients make faster, more confident security decisions."

Looking toward 2026, Rhymetec plans to broaden its security and compliance offerings, expand its global reach, and continue building modular services designed for organizations that already have established security teams. The company will keep investing in tools and processes that make security programs smoother and more manageable for its customers.

