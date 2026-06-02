Rhythm AI Appoints Medtech Veteran Mike Dineen as Chief Executive Officer

Serial founder and executive with over 30 years of MedTech experience to lead company through U.S. clinical and commercial expansion

LA JOLLA, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhythm AI, a MedTech company focused on optimizing atrial fibrillation (AF) procedures and developer of the STAR Apollo™ Mapping Software, today announced the appointment of Mike Dineen as Chief Executive Officer. Dineen brings more than 30 years of medtech experience as a founder, operator, and commercial leader, with a proven track record of advancing cardiovascular technologies from early development through regulatory clearance, market launch, and successful acquisition.

Mike Dineen, CEO of Rhythm AI

Dineen joins Rhythm AI at a pivotal moment in the company's trajectory towards commercialization. The company recently announced receipt of FDA 510(k) clearance for its STAR Apollo Mapping System that is compatible with Johnson & Johnson's CARTO™ 3 Mapping System, adding to its existing and previously announced clearance with Abbott's EnSite™ X EP System. STAR Apollo provides a precise, patient-specific map of where AF originates by identifying patterns of activation, enabling physicians to build ablation strategies that are targeted, discrete and efficient. With compatibility now established across the two most widely used 3D mapping platforms in clinical practice, Rhythm AI is positioned to accelerate its U.S. rollout and expand physician access.

"Rhythm AI is at an important inflection point and Mike brings exactly the combination of skills and experience Rhythm AI needs at this stage: deep cardiovascular expertise, a track record of building and scaling commercial-stage medtech companies, and a genuine understanding of what electrophysiologists need in the EP lab," said Professor Richard Schilling, Founder and Chairman of Rhythm AI.

Prior to joining Rhythm AI, Dineen served as co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tioga Cardiovascular, a Shifamed portfolio company developing a transcatheter mitral valve replacement system. Before Tioga, he was CEO of Kalila Medical, also a Shifamed portfolio company, where he led the organization from early-stage prototype through regulatory approvals, commercial product launch, and a successful acquisition by Abbott. Prior to Kalila Medical, Dineen held senior leadership roles at a number of cardiovascular and surgical medtech companies, including Vice President of Business Development at Maya Medical (acquired by Covidien, now Medtronic), Vice President of Marketing at Aragon Surgical (acquired by Aesculap), and Vice President of Marketing at Concentric Medical (acquired by Stryker). Dineen is a named inventor on more than 60 issued U.S. patents. He holds a B.S. in Biology and an M.B.A. from Santa Clara University.

"In three decades in MedTech, I have learned to recognize when a technology is truly differentiated and STAR Apollo is that technology: clinically meaningful, commercially differentiated, and built to integrate seamlessly into the infrastructure that already exists in EP labs worldwide," said Mike Dineen, CEO of Rhythm AI. "My focus will be to accelerate adoption, generate the clinical evidence that drives broad physician uptake, and position STAR Apollo as the essential intelligence layer for AF ablation globally. Building the right partnerships and commercial infrastructure will be critical to achieving that vision and delivering the technology to the patients and physicians who need it most."

About Rhythm AI

Rhythm AI is a digital health company developing AI-powered software to help electrophysiologists treat atrial fibrillation more precisely and effectively. The company's flagship product, STAR Apollo™, is an FDA-cleared solution that analyzes live electrogram data during catheter ablation procedures, identifying patient-specific of Repetitive Sites of Activation and Early Sites of Activation for mapping discrete areas of interest to guide precise, targeted ablation strategies. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in London, UK, Rhythm AI is committed to improving outcomes for the millions of patients living with atrial fibrillation who are currently underserved by standard ablation approaches. Learn more at https://rhythm-ai.com.

SOURCE Rhythm AI