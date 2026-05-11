Rhythm and Romance on the High Seas: 2nd Annual Spanglish Party Cruise Announces Full Artist Lineup and Historic Beach Wedding

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on for the most anticipated cultural celebration on the water. The 2nd Annual Spanglish Party Cruise is proud to reveal its full artist roster for the upcoming voyage, sailing September 13–17, 2026, aboard the luxurious MSC Seashore.

This year's event promises an unparalleled fusion of Freestyle, Salsa, and Dance music. In addition to the high-energy performances, the voyage will feature a historic celebration of love as the community gathers to witness a very special union on the sands of the Bahamas.

2nd Spanglish Party Cruise LINE-UP

"Our mission has always been to bridge cultures through the universal language of music," says Alida Hernandez, Editor-in-Chief of Spanglish Entertainment Magazine and the event's Executive Producer. "Building on the incredible energy of our first year, this cruise is designed to be more than just a vacation—it's a homecoming for lovers of Latin rhythms and freestyle beats."

The Official Artist Lineup

The cruise features a powerhouse roster of talent, supported in part by Buguee Productions, whose sponsorship brings the legendary Chrissy I-eece to the stage.

Featured Vocalists:

Chrissy I-eece: Freestyle icon performing her classic hits and her new salsa single, "Frente a Frente."

Freestyle icon performing her classic hits and her new salsa single, Awilda Hernandez: Renowned Salsa, Merengue, and Bolero singer bringing high-energy tropical vibes.

Renowned Salsa, Merengue, and Bolero singer bringing high-energy tropical vibes. Nas-t Boyz: Freestyle legends performing their 1990 hit "What I'm Feeling" and their new release, "Lifetime."

Freestyle legends performing their 1990 hit and their new release, JCee Colon: Accomplished Salsa singer and the event's Director.

Accomplished Salsa singer and the event's Director. Betsya: Contemporary Freestyle artist and fan favorite.

Contemporary Freestyle artist and fan favorite. Nashali: Rising star and powerhouse bilingual vocalist.

Live Bands & Ensembles:

Edgardo "El Bambino" y Su Grupo: A 5-piece hybrid ensemble (Congas, Timbales, Bongo) providing live accompaniment.

A 5-piece hybrid ensemble (Congas, Timbales, Bongo) providing live accompaniment. PlenaMar Latino: A premier group dedicated to the authentic sounds of Puerto Rican Plena.

The Soundtrack:

DJ Benny Bee: The official cruise DJ spinning the best in Salsa and Freestyle.

The official cruise DJ spinning the best in Salsa and Freestyle. DJ Oscar P: Returning to the lineup to keep the dance floor moving.

A Milestone Celebration: The Wedding at Sea

In a momentous surprise, this year's cruise will host the wedding ceremony of JCee Colon and Alida Hernandez. The founders of Spanglish Entertainment will say "I Do" on the white sands of Ocean Cay, surrounded by their family, friends, and fans.

"We've shared so many stages and memories with all of you, and we couldn't imagine starting this new chapter anywhere else but surrounded by our Spanglish family," the couple shared. "Join us as we make history together—Salsa, Freestyle, and a Lifetime of Love."

Booking & Deadline Information

Time is of the essence. To secure the exclusive group rate and amenities, all bookings must be paid in full by the deadline of June 15, 2026.

To Book: Call 689-325-4367 to reserve your cabin.

Call to reserve your cabin. Sponsorships: Premier sponsorship packages are available for businesses looking to reach a vibrant, engaged audience. For a sponsorship deck, email [email protected] . Visit us on all social media platforms @spanglishentertainment and/or www.spanglish-entertainment.com.

About Spanglish Entertainment

Spanglish Entertainment is a premier multimedia powerhouse dedicated to bridging the cultural gap between the Hispanic and English-speaking markets. We specialize in creating high-impact content, live events, and talent management solutions that resonate with the modern, bicultural "200%" generation—those who are 100% American and 100% Latino.

Our Mission

To amplify the voices of the Latinx community through innovative storytelling and world-class production. We don't just translate content; we transcreate experiences that reflect the nuances of a bilingual world.

What We Do

We operate at the intersection of culture and commerce, providing a diverse portfolio of services:

Content Production: From digital series and podcasts to full-scale television programming, we produce authentic stories that refuse to be pigeonholed.

Live Events & Tours: We bring the energy of Latin entertainment to the stage, managing everything from concert promotions to red-carpet experiences.

Brand Integration: We help global brands navigate the complex Hispanic market with strategies that feel organic, not "targeted."

Talent Management: Representing a roster of influential bilingual creators, artists, and personalities who are shaping the future of global pop culture.

SOURCE Spanglish Entertainment Magazine