Rhythm Launches Electricity Plans Backed By 100% Solar Power Generated in Texas

HOUSTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhythm, a Texas-based renewable energy provider, is adding to its portfolio of 100% renewable electricity plans with a new offering for Texas homeowners and renters that makes choosing solar-generated power easy and affordable. Customers who sign up for Rhythm's Texas Shine plans help support solar energy production in the Lone Star State and can help reduce the carbon footprint tied to energy production and consumption.

"We are giving customers another way to feel great about their electricity service and make a conscious choice to support clean, renewable energy here in our home state of Texas," said P.J. Popovic, CEO of Rhythm. "There is no sun like the Texas sun, and choosing renewable energy powered by it is easy with Rhythm. We're letting Texans support solar growth with none of the hassles or costs of installing solar panels on your own homes."

Currently, only 1.10% of the power generated in Texas comes from solar sources, but solar energy production is on a trajectory for record growth in the state. Rhythm hopes that by offering Texas Shine plans, more Texans will see solar power as attainable and affordable.

"The future of the electric grid is lower emission and more reliability. The path to get there is more renewable resources on the grid, especially solar," said Popovic.

On average, for every 2,000 kWh of electricity Texans use each month, switching to emissions-free solar energy means they'll avoid 3,125 pounds of CO₂. That's the same as the CO₂ emissions from burning 159 gallons of gasoline or the amount it takes for five trips from Houston to El Paso.

In Texas, solar panels capture the sun's rays to make electricity on farms around the state. Electricity generated by those solar farms enters the Texas power grid and essentially takes the place where energy from other sources could have been. For every megawatt hour of power solar generators produce, exactly one Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) is created. Rhythm purchases these RECs and matches the energy use of their customers on Texas Shine plans to them, so customers are supporting local, Texas-based solar energy generation.

Texas Shine Plans expand on Rhythm's commitment to offering customers only 100% renewable energy plans. For more information on solar power or renewable energy plans, visit GotRhythm.com or call 1-833-774-9846.

About Rhythm

Rhythm is a new energy provider offering Texans affordable, 100% renewable energy plans. The upstart energy company is rethinking the energy experience, making it easier, faster, and more human. Powered by smart data, Rhythm is investing in local energy and Texas-based customer care available seven days a week. All Rhythm customers, whether new or renewing, receive the same great rates, and Rhythm offers a 90-Day Easy Energy Promise, which lets new customers try its service and leave early without the penalty. The company also offers a rewards program that encourages customers to support sustainability. Learn more at GotRhythm.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Rhythm

Related Links

https://gotrhythm.com

