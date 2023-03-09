Rhythm Systems Launches First AI-based Goal Writing Coach as Part of its Strategy Execution Software

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhythm Systems, a leading provider of strategy execution software for mid-market businesses, announced today the launch of an AI-based goal writing coach as the latest features designed to help companies build high-performance teams.

Rhythm's AI goal setting coach feature in the software tool.

The AI goal writing coach is powered by artificial intelligence and facilitates the process of creating goals by generating suggestions based on best practices. This latest addition to Rhythm Systems' platform aims to help companies achieve their strategic objectives by ensuring that goals are clear, specific, actionable, and aligned with their strategy.

According to a recent study, companies with written goals are 50% more likely to achieve success. The AI goal writing coach will help companies manage return on payroll by leveraging goal setting and creating accountability. The platform allows companies to set goals, develop action plans, and monitor their progress in real-time.

"Our AI goal writing coach will help people develop well-written goals that provide clarity, focus, and motivation, enabling people and teams to begin with the end in mind and follow through with accountability to achieve successful results," said Patrick Thean, CEO of Rhythm Systems. "We have built our AI Goal Writing Coach on OpenAI's framework and have leveraged Rhythm Systems' proven business execution practices to create a state-of-the-art platform for success."

Rhythm Systems' strategy execution software helps companies develop organizational alignment to their business strategy with collaboration and intelligence. With the addition of the AI goal writing coach, the tool's capabilities are enhanced, helping CEOs easily achieve their strategic objectives.

For more information, visit the website or please sign up here for the AI coach and future product releases.

About Rhythm Systems:

Rhythm Systems is a solutions company in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company provides a suite of software tools for strategic planning and execution to help businesses focus and drive predictable growth. Rhythm Systems also provides coaching and guidance to help customers maximize the value of its tools and achieve their strategic objectives.

Rhythm Systems' coaching framework is built on a foundation of pinpointing strategy, engaging people, and creating repeatable processes and habits. For 16 years, Rhythm System has been committed to helping its customers achieve their dreams by providing them with the tools and support they need to build a culture of peak performance and accountability.

Media Contact: Christine Rutherford

E: [email protected]

C: (704) 904-2778

SOURCE Rhythm Systems