RhythMedix Launches Next-Generation RhythmStar® SL Cardiac Monitor

Advancing Remote Cardiac Monitoring with Faster Insights, Greater Comfort, and Seamless Connectivity

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RhythMedix, LLC (RhythMedix), a nationwide U.S.-based cardiac monitoring company, today announced the launch of its next-generation RhythmStar® SL cardiac monitoring wearable. The third-generation design significantly enhances the patient experience, improving comfort, wearability, and patient adherence. These advancements are enabled by a compact lead configuration, waterproof IPX-6 rating, and increased battery life.

RhythmStar® SL cardiac monitor is designed to significantly enhance patient experience

RhythmStar continues to differentiate through its built-in cellular connectivity, enabling ECG data to be automatically transmitted to the cloud for seamless, prompt review across all monitoring modes - without requiring device return by mail for data processing.

When paired with the company's proprietary Augmented Arrhythmia Intelligence™ (AAI), RhythmStar SL delivers precise arrhythmia detection by combining advanced algorithms with a multi-layered data review process.

"RhythmStar represents our commitment to delivering a better way to monitor, one that prioritizes both patient comfort and clinical performance," said Brian Pike, CEO of RhythMedix. "By combining a more wearable design with seamless data transmission and expert review, we're helping clinicians access the insights they need, when they need them."

"RhythMedix is taking a truly visionary approach to cardiac monitoring by combining patient-friendly design with advanced technology and expert oversight, helping clinicians make more confident, timely decisions," stated George Shaw, MD, Electrophysiologist at AHN Allegheny Health Network. "It's a meaningful step forward in how we deliver and manage cardiac care."

With over 2 million hearts monitored to date, RhythMedix continues to advance remote cardiac monitoring through technology designed to improve both patient adherence and clinical workflow. The company will be exhibiting at HRS 2026 (Booth #531), including in-booth discussions with leading electrophysiologists.

About RhythMedix

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, RhythMedix is a fully integrated cardiac monitoring company providing end-to-end device manufacturing, software development, and 24/7 U.S.-based monitoring services. With no third-party dependence, RhythMedix delivers a seamless and secure remote cardiac monitoring experience for clinics, health systems, and patients nationwide.

To learn more, visit rhythmedix.com.

SOURCE RHYTHMEDIX