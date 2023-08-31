RhythmScience Announces Formation of Medical Advisory Board

News provided by

RhythmScience Inc.

31 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RhythmScience, a leader in cardiac data management and services, today announced the formation of its Medical Advisory Board (MAB). Comprised of renowned experts across heart failure and rhythm management, the MAB will provide invaluable clinical guidance and strategic insights to further advance RhythmScience's mission of transforming chronic cardiac condition management.

"We selected MAB members across a range of cardiology expertise, and we are excited to work with this esteemed group." said Shawn Kumar, CEO of RhythmScience. "Their insights will be instrumental in our pursuit of leveraging cardiac data to empower clinicians and improve outcomes for patients with chronic cardiac conditions. With their collective knowledge and expertise, we are confident in our ability to positively impact the future of cardiac care."

Members of the Medical Advisory Board include:

  • Dr. Arvind Bhimaraj, MD, MPH, FACC, FHFSA, Heart Failure Cardiologist and Director, Heart Failure Disease Management Service at Houston Methodist Hospital System
  • Dr. Ali Valika, MD, FACC Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiologist at University of Illinois and Advocate Aurora Health
  • Dr Matthew Ostrom, MD, Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Torrance Memorial, a Cedars-Sinai Affiliate, COR Healthcare and Lundquist Lurie Cardiovascular Institute
  • Dr. Gaurav A. Upadhyay, MD, FACC, FHRS, Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Center for Arrhythmia Care, Heart and Vascular Institute, The University of Chicago Medicine
  • Dr. Rajesh Venkataraman MD, FHRS, Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology & Cardiovascular Surgery Associates

The Medical Advisory Board will work closely with RhythmScience's interdisciplinary teams to guide the company's strategic direction, provide clinical insights, and ensure the highest standards of patient-centric cardiac care. By leveraging their extensive expertise and deep understanding of the challenges faced by healthcare professionals, RhythmScience aims to further strengthen its position as a trusted partner as the leading cardiac data platform.

About RhythmScience Inc.

At RhythmScience, we are dedicated to revolutionizing cardiac care by empowering clinicians and doctors with the tools they need to harness the power of cardiac data and improve patient care. We understand that physicians and their clinical teams often face challenges in accessing and utilizing cutting-edge devices and the valuable data they provide. As a result, many patients who could greatly benefit from these advancements are left without the opportunity to do so. Our innovative technology and comprehensive services are designed to bridge this gap, equipping healthcare professionals with advanced tools for data-driven management of cardiac conditions. For additional information visit: rhythm360.io.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE RhythmScience Inc.

Also from this source

RhythmScience Partners with MedAxiom

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.