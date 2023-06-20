RhythmScience Partners with MedAxiom

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RhythmScience, a leader in cardiac data management and services, announced their industry partnership with MedAxiom, the cardiovascular community's premier source for organizational performance solutions. This significant collaboration signifies an important development for RhythmScience as they partner with MedAxiom to drive transformative changes in the cardiovascular care landscape.

Shawn Kumar, Founder and CEO of RhythmScience, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with MedAxiom, the epitome of excellence in the cardiovascular community. Our collaboration with MedAxiom will enable us to further enhance the management of patients with chronic cardiovascular conditions and simplify remote cardiology. Together, we will drive innovation, improve patient outcomes, and shape the future of cardiac care."

RhythmScience has been committed to empowering physicians and their clinical teams by providing cutting-edge tools to unlock the power of cardiac data and enhance patient care. Through its comprehensive data platform, Rhythm360, RhythmScience offers a longitudinal view of multiple disease states, including hypertension, heart failure, and cardiac rhythm disorders, streamlining workflows and promoting efficient collaboration. Now, with the partnership with MedAxiom, RhythmScience is poised to achieve even greater success in its mission.

"MedAxiom has always been focused on fostering a community where new ideas and data can be shared, with the goal of transforming cardiovascular care. We are excited to welcome RhythmScience to the community as they help to address the complex challenge of unifying patient data in one place to better inform clinical decisions more efficiently throughout care delivery," said Joe Sasson, PhD, MedAxiom's EVP of Ventures and chief commercial officer.

The partnership with MedAxiom will provide RhythmScience with invaluable industry resources and insights, enabling them to expand their footprint in the large market for cardiac data. RhythmScience's comprehensive services and innovative technology, combined with MedAxiom's expertise and vast network, will contribute to better healthcare delivery and patient care across the cardiovascular landscape.

About RhythmScience Inc.

At RhythmScience, we are dedicated to revolutionizing cardiac care by empowering clinicians and doctors with the tools they need to harness the power of cardiac data and improve patient care. We understand that physicians and their clinical teams often face challenges in accessing and utilizing cutting-edge devices and the valuable data they provide. As a result, many patients who could greatly benefit from these advancements are left without the opportunity to do so. Our innovative technology and comprehensive services are designed to bridge this gap, equipping healthcare professionals with advanced tools for data-driven management of cardiac conditions. For additional information visit: rhythm360.io.

About MedAxiom

MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology Company, is the cardiovascular community's premier source for organizational performance solutions. MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of hundreds of cardiovascular organization members, thousands of administrators, clinicians and revenue cycle experts, and dozens of industry partners. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience.

For additional information, visit MedAxiom.com.

