RhythmX AI Welcomes Co-Founder and CTO of Health Gorilla Andrei Zudin to Lead Interoperability and Security

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RhythmX AI, a generative AI-native company with a precision care platform that is built by clinicians for clinicians to help transform primary care delivery, announced today that Andrei Zudin has joined to lead interoperability and security.

"Andrei's appointment marks a pivotal moment for RhythmX AI as we scale our operations to meet the demands of leading health systems," said RhythmX AI CEO and founder Deepthi Bathina. "His exceptional track record in building interoperable platforms and securing critical healthcare infrastructure globally inspires trust and confidence among customers, partners, and stakeholders alike."

At RhythmX AI, Zudin will oversee:

Interoperability Leadership - Driving seamless data exchange across large health systems, IDNs, and Payers enabling AI-driven insights powered by scalable integrations with national and regional networks

Enterprise Security - Ensuring state-of-the-art security protocols that meet and exceed industry standards, bolstering trust in our Enterprise SaaS Precision Care Platform

EHR Integration Strategy - Building robust, scalable architectures that support our mission to revolutionize primary care with deep integrations into clinical workflows

Regulatory Compliance - Leading the company's efforts to continue to achieve highest standards fostering trust with our healthcare customers and partners

Under his technical leadership, Health Gorilla earned TEFCA Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) status in 2023, a significant national achievement in data sharing. Additionally, he guided the company to SOC 2 and HiTrust R2 certifications and successful participation in major health data exchange networks such as Carequality, CommonWell, and eHealthExchange. Beyond his contributions at Health Gorilla, Zudin was an active member of the Carequality advisory board and the CommonWell steering committee, driving advancements in nationwide healthcare interoperability.

Zudin holds multiple patents and earned a Masters degree in Mathematics and a PhD in Computer Science from Moscow State University.

About RhythmX AI

RhythmX AI is a generative AI-native health company driving a paradigm shift in hyper-personalized care. RhythmX AI's precision care platform is built by clinicians for clinicians to help transform primary care delivery and pioneer a new era of whole-person care through generative and predictive AI-powered copilots. An SAIGroup company, RhythmX AI will leverage various assets of the firm, including the advanced Eureka AI platform and longitudinal data related to 300 million patients, more than 4.4 billion total annual claims, and more than 1.8 million healthcare professionals at more than 300 thousand facilities. RhythmX AI comprises healthcare and technology experts, operators, and the industry's leading clinical advisors.

About SAIGroup

SAIGroup is a private investment firm building leading enterprise AI businesses by accelerating innovation and growth. SAIGroup companies ConcertAI, SymphonyAI, and RhythmX AI comprise more than 4,000 employees. Founder and CEO Dr. Romesh Wadhwani has committed $1 billion of investment capital to SAIGroup. www.saigroup.ai.

