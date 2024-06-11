RhythmX AI welcomes former HCA Ambulatory Chief Health Information Officer Dr. Ed Glynn as Chief Clinical Officer

Dr. Glynn to lead and deliver highly trusted clinical innovation with deep experience at the intersection of clinical care, informatics and AI

Chief Clinical Officer to advance hyper-personalized healthcare platform utilizing revolutionary generative AI and by collaborating with renowned physicians on RhythmX AI Expert Panel

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RhythmX AI, a generative AI-native company with a precision care platform for doctors, delivering hyper-personalized care to the right patient at the right time, announced today that Ed Glynn, MD, MBA, FAAFP, has joined the leadership team as Chief Clinical Officer.

As a board-certified family physician and informaticist Dr. Glynn has been instrumental in enabling the standardization, modernization and optimization of HCA's ambulatory EHR, which serves as the foundation of the clinical and office workflows across more than 1,600 locations and impacting the care of nearly 15 million patients annually.

"Dr. Glynn brings together real-world experience with clinical workflows at large health systems, practicing as a family physician and serving as an informaticist working across teams and among leaders at the largest scale," said RhythmX AI CEO and founder Deepthi Bathina. "Experience at this point of intersection is a requirement for ongoing and compounding innovation, and the success of a hyper-personalized healthcare model. Dr. Glynn shares the priority we place on drawing from expert clinical experience and cutting edge AI to achieve a clear-eyed vision for what is required at the frontlines of medicine. He is committed to sustaining and expanding our partnership with the leading physicians championing hyper-personalized care today."

"I am thrilled to join RhythmX AI as its first Chief Clinical Officer at this pivotal time in the healthcare industry," said Dr. Glynn. "We are witnessing the explosion of artificial intelligence in daily life, the continued strain on our healthcare workforce, and the cry from patients for advanced, personalized care. In my new role, I will strive to gather the voices of our clinical experts, with their unique insights and expertise while leveraging the power of artificial intelligence. Our mission is to make delivering care easier, and more fulfilling for healthcare professionals while ensuring patients receive a more advanced, and hyper-personalized healthcare experience."

Dr. Glynn's role includes:

Leading and delivering on innovation through a RhythmX AI platform that inspires high trust from clinicians globally

Continuing to build and facilitate RhythmX AI's distinguished external clinical expert panel and internal clinical staff. RhythmX AI's expert panel will play a key role in end-to-end product development at the junction of AI and clinical experience, resulting in a platform bearing the distinguishing marks of leaders in their fields

Orchestrating clinical and clinical informatics aspects of health AI products

Advancing sustainable and efficient processes for on-going clinical validation of products and models

The RhythmX AI Expert Panel currently includes renowned healthcare leaders, clinical experts and specialists who are collaborating with RhythmX AI's team. The current panel includes:

Dr. Andrew Albano - DO, MBA, CPE, FAAFP, DABFM. Chief Medical Officer – Population Health Management, inVio Health Network, Prisma Health. Associate Professor, University of South Carolina School of Medicine – Greenville

School of Medicine – Dr. Luiza Caramori - MD, MSc, PhD, Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism; Department of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Sciences; Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Kenny Cole - MD, MS System VP, Clinical Improvement, Ochsner Health

- MD, MS System VP, Clinical Improvement, Ochsner Health Dr. Sarika K. Desai, D.O. - Cardiologist, CEO ARIZONA HEART 360. Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of Arizona

HEART 360. Clinical Professor of Medicine, Dr. Kunihiro Matsushita - MD, PhD Department of Epidemiology: Cardiovascular and Clinical Epidemiology Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Dr. Sankar Navaneethan - MBBS, MPH Assoc. Chief Nephrology / Director of Clinical Research Baylor College of Medicine

Dr. Anish Shah - MD, Family Medicine Physician, Froedtert Health

Dr. Sri Lekha Tummalapalli - MD, MBA, MAS Department of Population Health Sciences and Division of Nephrology & Hypertension Weill Cornell Medicine

Prior to joining RhythmX AI, Dr. Glynn served as the Ambulatory Chief Health Information Officer at HCA Healthcare, one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services comprising 188 hospitals and approximately 2,400 ambulatory sites of care in 20 U.S. states and the United Kingdom.

During his twelve-year tenure, Dr. Glynn managed the HIT strategy, implementation and clinical support for over 1,600 ambulatory clinics, GME programs and urgent care centers. His team of clinicians and informaticists have managed the annual implementation of over 1,400 providers and corporate support for over 13,000 providers across HCA. Dr. Glynn also served as the organization's CMIO, directing HCA physician services toward the creation, maintenance, security and production of mission critical clinical information that is reliable and actionable to promote improved outcomes, patient experience and efficient healthcare for patients.

His experience also includes Bon Secours Health System. Dr. Glynn received his MD from Eastern Virginia Medical School and his MBA from Belmont University. He is board-certified in Family Medicine and Informatics. Dr. Glynn is a Fellow with the American Academy of Family Practice.

About RhythmX AI

RhythmX AI is a generative AI-native health company driving a paradigm shift in hyper-personalized care. RhythmX AI's precision care platform helps physicians pioneer a new era of whole-person care through generative and predictive AI-powered copilots. An SAIGroup company, RhythmX AI will leverage various assets of the firm, including the advanced Eureka AI platform and longitudinal data related to 300 million patients, more than 4.4 billion total annual claims, and more than 1.8 million healthcare professionals at more than 300 thousand facilities. RhythmX AI comprises healthcare and technology experts, operators, and the industry's leading clinical advisors.

About SAIGroup

SAIGroup is a private investment firm building leading enterprise AI businesses by accelerating innovation and growth. SAIGroup companies ConcertAI, SymphonyAI, and RhythmX AI comprise more than 4,000 employees. Founder and CEO Dr. Romesh Wadhwani has committed $1 billion of investment capital to SAIGroup. www.saigroup.ai.

