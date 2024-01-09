RhythmX AI Welcomes Joe Petro, CVP of Microsoft Health & Life Sciences Solutions and Platforms, to Advisory Board

Advisory Board member brings prominent reputation and deep expertise in healthcare and AI to RhythmX AI

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RhythmX AI, a generative AI-native company with a precision care platform for doctors to deliver hyper-personalized care to the right patient at the right time, announced Joe Petro, corporate vice president of Microsoft Health & Life Sciences (HLS) Solutions and Platforms, has joined RhythmX AI's Advisory Board.

Joe Petro, corporate vice president of Microsoft Health & Life Sciences (HLS) Solutions and Platforms.
"We are honored to welcome Joe Petro to our Advisory Board," said RhythmX AI CEO and founder Deepthi Bathina, former chief clinical product officer at Humana. "His remarkable expertise in AI, healthcare technology, and strategy will provide invaluable insights as we continue to advance our mission. Joe's vision for healthcare aligns with our commitment to innovation and excellence, and we look forward to his contributions in shaping the future of RhythmX AI."

"I am thrilled to join RhythmX AI's Advisory Board at such a pivotal time." said Petro. "As a Generative AI-native health company, RhythmX AI is well positioned to redefine healthcare solutions. The potential of generative AI to transform patient care, enhance decision-making, and streamline operations is immense. I look forward to contributing to a company that is not just adapting to the future but actively shaping it with cutting-edge technology and innovative approaches."

Petro is responsible for overseeing the strategy, solutions, and engineering for the Microsoft HLS Solutions and Platform business, including first- and third-party applications. Microsoft HLS Solutions and Platforms develops integrated healthcare experiences that provide greater access to care, enhance the clinician-patient relationship, and improve health outcomes.

Previously, Petro was the chief technology officer and executive vice president of global research and development for Nuance Communications, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2022. Throughout his career, he has held several executive roles both in venture-backed startups and large-scale enterprises, including serving as senior vice president of product development at electronic medical record ISV pioneer Eclipsys Corporation, where he oversaw the development of more than 30 solution sets spanning diverse healthcare environments.

The RhythmX AI advisory board consists of progressive visionary healthcare leaders with deep leadership experience in clinical, strategy, operations, and innovation. Petro joins the other members of the RhythmX AI advisory board: Dr. Jordan Asher, MD, MS, executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Sentara Health; Sunny Bhatia, MD, CEO of Prime Healthcare, Region I, and corporate chief medical officer for all Prime Health locations, and Gregg Meyer; MD, MSc president of community division and executive vice president of value-based care at Mass General Brigham.

About RhythmX AI

RhythmX AI is a generative AI-native health company driving a paradigm shift in hyper-personalized care. RhythmX AI's precision care platform helps physicians pioneer a new era of whole-person care through generative and predictive AI-powered copilots. An SAIGroup company, RhythmX AI will leverage various assets of the firm, including the advanced Eureka AI platform and longitudinal data related to 300 million patients, more than 4.4 billion total annual claims, and more than 1.8 million healthcare professionals at more than 300 thousand facilities. RhythmX AI comprises healthcare and technology experts, operators, and the industry's leading clinical advisors.

About SAIGroup

SAIGroup is a private investment firm building leading enterprise AI businesses by accelerating innovation and growth. SAIGroup companies ConcertAI, SymphonyAI, and RhythmX AI comprise more than 4,000 employees. Founder and CEO Dr. Romesh Wadhwani has committed $1 billion of investment capital to SAIGroup. www.saigroup.ai.

