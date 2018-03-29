R.I. Medicaid Open Enrollment Underway

"As thousands of Rhode Islanders who are already our members can attest, our Medicaid plan brings great value to their lives," said Helene Forte, Tufts Health Plan's vice president for emerging markets. "We work directly with our members to make sure they get the care they need and fully understand their benefits, as well as the tools, resources, and programs that are available to them."

By choosing RITogether, Medicaid beneficiaries see the integration of their primary and behavioral health care through Tufts Health Plans' member-focused care management programs. Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage and continually ranks among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction.

Medicaid members enrolled in RIte Care, Medicaid Expansion, and Rhody Health Partners will receive a mailed letter explaining the opportunity to change health plans, if they choose, during the plan change opportunity period running February 1 through May 31, 2018.

Rhode Islanders interested in changing their Medicaid plan during the open enrollment period can call HealthSourceRI at 1-855-840-4774, or complete and mail the form enclosed with their open enrollment letter, also available online.

Members who enroll in Tufts Health Plan's RITogether plan will receive all the benefits they currently receive in RIte Care, Rhody Health Partners, or Rhody Health Partners Expansion, in addition to unique extras. Rhode Islanders interested in learning more are encouraged to visit www.ritogether.com or call 1-866-738-4116 (TTY: 711).

About Tufts Health Plan

Tufts Health Plan is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing innovative, high-quality health care coverage. Staying true to our mission of improving the health and wellness of the diverse communities we serve, we touch the lives of more than 1.1 million members in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire through employer-sponsored plans; Medicare; Medicaid and Marketplace plans, offering health insurance coverage across the life span regardless of age or circumstance.

We are continually among the top health plans in the country based on quality and member satisfaction:

Our private HMO and Massachusetts PPO plans are rated 5 out of 5 and our Massachusetts Medicaid plan [i] is rated 4.5 out of 5 by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. [ii]

is rated 4.5 out of 5 by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. Our Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO and Senior Care Options plans received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the highest rating possible.[iii]

To learn more about how we're redefining what a health plan can do, visit tuftshealthplan.com/connections. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

[i] RITogether, a new Medicaid plan in Rhode Island, is not yet rated by NCQA.

[ii] The National Committee for Quality Assurance Private Health Insurance Plan Ratings and Medicaid Health Insurance Ratings 2017-2018. This rating references Tufts Health Plan's Massachusetts Medicaid plan. Tufts Health Plan's Rhode Island Medicaid plan has not yet been rated.

[iii] Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. For more information on plan ratings, go to www.medicare.gov. Tufts Medicare Preferred HMO plans received 5 out of 5 stars for contract years 2016 -2018.

