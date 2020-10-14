RIA Digital Assets Council, founded by Ric Edelman, acquires JV Events Group, appoints Inside ETFs co-founder as President and launches new website plus Certification Program for Advisors

GREAT FALLS, Va., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The RIA Digital Assets Council announced today that it has acquired JV Events Group, which owned the Digital Asset Strategy Summit, and its founder, Don Friedman, has joined RIADAC as president. The company has also launched its new website, https://riadac.com/ and its first major virtual conference, RIADAC VISION, is scheduled for March 4, 2021.

The acquisition firmly establishes RIADAC as the "go-to" source for financial advisors who want to learn about blockchain and digital assets such as bitcoin. The organization was founded by Ric Edelman, one of the most prominent thought leaders in the investment advisory field. Edelman said he created RIADAC to connect the advisory and crypto communities.

"RIAs manage $2 trillion in discretionary assets for millions of American investors," Edelman said. "It's crucial that they learn about blockchain and digital assets so they can incorporate these new asset classes into client portfolios."

Before forming JVEG, Friedman co-founded Inside ETFs, the world's largest ETF conference. "I'm excited to be working alongside Ric Edelman," said Friedman, who has 18 years' experience producing world-class conferences. ""Blockchain and digital assets are fast becoming mainstream, offering tremendous investment opportunities, and that has created a vital need for financial advisors to learn about these asset classes so they can serve their clients' best interests."

Friedman noted that a RIADAC survey of financial advisors found that 80% of advisors are getting questions from clients about bitcoin and other digital assets, but 92% say they don't know how to explain digital assets to their clients. "Clearly, there is a huge knowledge gap in the advisory community," Friedman added.

RIADAC produces live and online events and content for Registered Investment Advisors, bolstering their knowledge of blockchain and digital assets. The company has staged programs in partnership with Barron's, Schwab, TD Ameritrade, T3, Inside ETFs, Financial Advisor and others.

Advisors can also attain the company's Certification in Blockchain and Digital Assets® to demonstrate their knowledge and set themselves apart from others. The program debuts in Q1 2021 and has already garnered significant attention in the advisory and crypto communities.

About Ric Edelman

InvestmentNews, RIABiz and Wealth Management say Ric Edelman is one of the most "influential" and "transformative" people in the advisory field. He was named the nation's #1 Independent Financial Advisor three times by Barron's. He's in the Barron's Financial Advisor Hall of Fame and recipient of the IARFC's Lifetime Achievement Award. Ric is a #1 New York Times bestselling author of ten personal finance books and has earned two "Book of the Year" awards from the Institute for Financial Literacy. His weekly radio show is heard by one million listeners on 80 stations, and TALKERS named him 4 times as one of the 100 most important radio talk show hosts in the country. Ric founded the nation's largest independent RIA, with $200 billion in AUM. He's also founder, with the Bipartisan Policy Center, of the Funding Our Future Coalition; with more than 50 nonprofit, academic, think-tank and corporate members, it's the largest coalition ever assembled to improve financial security for all Americans. Ric has also received two patents for financial product innovation and he created the industry's first-ever ETF on exponential technologies.

About RIADAC

The RIA Digital Assets Council advances RIA awareness, knowledge and understanding of blockchain and digital assets. Through RIADAC's leadership, RIAs can connect with regulators and academia to explore blockchain and digital assets and be introduced to innovators that offer products and services for practice management and investment opportunities for clients of RIAs. Follow on Twitter @RIA_DAC.

