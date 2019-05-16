RIA Endovascular Clinic Opens First Interventional Suite in Denver Metro Area to Increase Patient Access to Outpatient Procedures and Lower Cost of Healthcare

DENVER, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The RIA Endovascular Clinic has opened the first office-based Interventional Suite in metro Denver, located inside the Clinic at 8200 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village, in Suite 600E.

"We are excited to offer the Colorado community another choice for healthcare with the RIA Interventional Suite," said Peter G. Stratil, MD, MBA, and Medical Director of RIA Endovascular Clinic. "We recognize that our patients are seeking access to lower cost procedures, faster treatment scheduling, and easy-to-use locations. The RIA Interventional Suite will offer all of that, while giving our physician team the tools to maintain the highest standards of patient care."

As a national leader in the field of IR, the team of physicians at RIA Endovascular Clinic will offer treatments ranging from simple to complex in a more convenient outpatient setting. All IR procedures in the RIA Interventional Suite will utilize leading-edge minimally-invasive techniques, which reduce impact to the body and post-procedure discomfort and complications.

The RIA Interventional Suite will offer diagnostic and therapeutic angiography/venography, vertebral augmentation, embolization procedures, vascular access and catheter maintenance, and many other procedures. "We will maintain our ongoing service of patient consultations at the RIA Endovascular Clinic and outpatient procedures at our partner hospitals for more complex IR cases. But, we believe that the new RIA Interventional Suite has the potential to bring minimally-invasive solutions to many more people throughout Colorado and improve their health and general quality of life as a result," Stratil added.

To learn more about the RIA Endovascular Clinic and Interventional Suite, contact Dr. Peter Stratil at 720-493-3406 or peter.stratil@riaco.com, or visit www.riaendovascular.com

About RIA Endovascular Clinic

RIA Endovascular Clinic is the premier interventional radiology practice of the Denver front range, providing both inpatient and outpatient care in multiple locations. Services include the full spectrum of minimally invasive interventional procedures. All RIA interventional radiologists are certified by the American Board of Radiology, are members of the American College of Radiology, and have received sub-specialty fellowship training in interventional radiology.

The RIA Endovascular Clinic was the first interventional radiology clinic in Denver, established in 2005. The IR physicians perform state of the art venous procedures and are available for direct consultation. For more information about RIA Endovascular Clinic, visit www.riaendovascular.com

About Radiology Imaging Associates, PC (RIA)

RIA is a leading provider of diagnostic and interventional radiology services in the Mountain West. Founded in the 1960s, RIA is the recognized leader in imaging quality with sub-specialized radiologists providing services for all major non-university hospital systems in Colorado. The team also provides 24-hour coverage for neuroradiology, body imaging and general radiology, with availability of pediatric imaging; and sponsors RIA clinical research trials. For more information, visit www.riaco.com

RIA is one of two founding members of Covalent Radiology, formed in 2018 to provide private radiology practices with an independent, physician-governed option to publicly-traded and private equity-funded organizations. For more information about Covalent Radiology, visit www.covalentradiology.com

