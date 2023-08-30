RIA Eyewear Welcomes Bryan Brothers as Brand Ambassadors

News provided by

RIA Inc

30 Aug, 2023, 09:05 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RIA Eyewear ("RIA"), a New York-based performance eyewear company focused on the racquet sports space, has announced a partnership with the most successful doubles duo in tennis history, Mike and Bob Bryan. The pair has joined RIA's growing tennis ambassador team, which includes fellow multi-Grand-Slam winner Gigi Fernandez (17-time Grand Slam Champion and 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist).

Continue Reading
Mike and Bob Bryan wearing Reflex
Mike and Bob Bryan wearing Reflex

Mike and Bob Bryan are the winningest men's Grand Slam doubles team of all time. Throughout their illustrious career, the pair teamed up for 16 Grand Slam Men's Doubles titles and 3 Olympic medals. Mike and Bob held the World Number 1 ranking together for a record 139 consecutive weeks and finished as the ATP year-end number 1 doubles team 10 times. Having spent the majority of their career hitting serves and overheads while looking directly into the sun, Mike and Bob know all too well the difference high quality sunglasses can make. 

"We're very happy to partner with RIA Eyewear. RIA has developed cutting edge lens technology, specific to helping tennis players see the ball better while protecting their eyes from harmful UV rays. Mike and I both feel it's very important to wear high quality sun protection while on court and RIA is delivering just that," said Bob Bryan. "Keeping your eyes comfortable and healthy while spending long hours hitting in the sun is one of the keys to being able to continue playing a lifelong sport like tennis into your later years. Partnering with a company like RIA who prides itself on delivering high quality products was a no-brainer. Their lens clarity is unparalleled and can stand up to some of the most humid conditions we've ever played in," Mike added.

"We are thrilled to partner with two legends of the game. Mike and Bob bring with them a shared vision for game-changing technology along with a unique understanding of the importance of eye health,'' commented Jordan Kemp and Chris Hanson, founders of RIA Eyewear. "The Bryan Brothers understand that performance doesn't have to come at the expense of eye health and vice versa. With high quality sunglasses tennis players can see the ball better while staying protected on court."

The addition of the Bryan Brothers to RIA's ambassador team comes as the company has launched a number of new performance frame styles in 2023 in response to the overwhelming success of its proprietary Court HD+ lens technology. RIA's Court HD+ lens tech was designed with ZEISS, a global leader in lens optics, to increase contrast on the court while providing 100% UVA/B protection. The lenses are specifically not polarized to help tennis players maintain their depth perception, which polarized sunglasses impede, making it harder to time the ball properly. All of RIA's performance frame styles are handmade in Italy and built to stand up to the toughest, most humid conditions. Armed with a strong and growing ambassador team, RIA Eyewear is eyeing global expansion in 2024 to meet the current demand from customers in tennis-heavy locations worldwide. 

To find out more about RIA Eyewear, visit www.riaeyewear.com

About RIA Eyewear

RIA Eyewear, based in New York, is an independent performance eyewear company currently focused on the racquet sports space. The company was created from a vision to create eyewear that doesn't make athletes choose between performance and protection. RIA Eyewear's mission is to make sure racquet sports players have an advantage over their opponents while keeping one of their most important assets – their vision – safe at the same time.

SOURCE RIA Inc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.