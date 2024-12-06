RIA Eyewear Welcomes Golf Legend Rocco Mediate as New Brand Ambassador**

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RIA Eyewear ("RIA"), a New York-based performance eyewear company, is thrilled to announce that professional golfer Rocco Mediate has joined the brand as its latest ambassador. Mediate, renowned for his charismatic personality and remarkable on-course achievements, will bring his years of professional golf experience to further RIA's commitment to performance and innovation.

Rocco's impressive career includes 6 PGA Tour victories along with 5 wins on the PGA Tour Champions, including the Senior PGA Championship. With his latest PGA Tour Champions victory, Mediate has now won PGA Tour-sanctioned events in 5 decades. As one of the game's greats, Mediate will be an integral part in representing RIA Eyewear's commitment to providing athletes with high-quality eyewear, designed for optimal performance on the course.

"I'm excited to partner with RIA Eyewear," said Mediate. "Their commitment to innovation and quality is something I truly admire. In golf, having the right equipment can make all the difference, and I believe RIA's eyewear will help me—and golfers everywhere—perform at our best."

RIA Eyewear is dedicated to enhancing the visual experience for golfers. With their proprietary Golf HD+ technology, RIA's lenses are designed to provide optimal contrast on the course while keeping golfers' eyes feeling fresh and protected during long rounds in the sun.

"Rocco is not only a world class golfer but also an inspiration when it comes to pushing the boundaries of product development," said Jordan Kemp and Chris Hanson, co-founders of RIA Eyewear. His passion for the sport and commitment to excellence makes him a great ambassador for RIA."

The addition of Rocco Mediate to RIA's ambassador team comes as the company continues to expand its collection in response to the overwhelming success of its proprietary Golf HD+ lens technology. RIA's Golf HD+ lens offering was designed with ZEISS™, the global leader in lens optics, using rigorous color science research to find the balance between enhanced contrast and eye comfort, all while providing 100% UVA/B protection. RIA's lenses are specifically not polarized to help golfers maintain their depth perception, making it easier to see slopes and breaks on the greens. All of RIA's performance frame styles are handmade in Italy and built to stand up to the most challenging conditions.

About RIA Eyewear

RIA Eyewear is an independent performance eyewear brand started in 2017 to give athletes a visual edge on the court and course while protecting their eye health. RIA's lenses are developed through extensive color science research with world-renowned lens maker Carl ZEISS to enhance a wearer's visual acuity and eye comfort. With a growing list of pro ambassadors from the golf, tennis, and pickleball pro tours, including Rocco Mediate, Kim Clijsters, and the Bryan Brothers, RIA is changing the way golfers and racquet sport athletes see the game for the better.

