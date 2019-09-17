RIA in a Box Announces New Tool to Streamline the Annual Compliance Program Review Process

CLEVELAND, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RIA in a Box, a leading provider of compliance, cybersecurity, and registration software for the wealth management industry, launched their Annual Review Tool as an expansion of its MyRIACompliance software platform. The tool features an annual risk assessment, updates on the latest regulatory developments and the ability to document the review of written policies and procedures allowing firms to streamline their annual compliance program review process better.

The new annual review tool helps the Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) of an RIA firm complete the mandatory annual compliance program review process. It also allows CCOs to segment each requirement into manageable sections which can be completed throughout the year. Upon completion, the MyRIACompliance platform automatically generates a comprehensive annual review summary report that is available for download at any time.

"While CCOs understand that they are required to conduct an annual review, we often find that they don't know where to start or neglect critical aspects of the review leading to serious deficiencies," said RIA in a Box President, GJ King. "Our first-of-its-kind automated annual review tool aims to solve this all too common regulatory concern for advisors by helping to streamline and document the annual review process from start to finish."

"The Annual Review tool allows advisers to consolidate the year's compliance efforts into a concise, digestible report. It is well-integrated with existing aspects of MyRIACompliance, complementing recurring tasks already completed with a detailed year-end assessment," said Chris DiTata, Vice President and General Counsel at RIA in a Box.

The Annual Review Tool is now available to RIA in a Box MyRIACompliance premium and comprehensive level software subscribers. For more information, please visit https://www.riainabox.com/.

RIA in a Box is a leading provider of compliance software to the wealth management industry. Launched in 2005, RIA in a Box is led by Will Bressman and GJ King who transformed the business into the market leading SaaS-based compliance solution focused on the RIA industry. Over 1,700 RIAs of varying size use the platform to increase compliance workflow efficiency and to automate regulatory requirements. For more information about RIA in a Box, please visit: www.riainabox.com.

