RIA in a Box Announces Strategic Acquisition of Leading Cloud-based Virtual Desktop Provider, ITEGRIA, LLC

RIA in a Box, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider of compliance, cybersecurity, and operational software solutions to the wealth management industry, announced today that it has acquired ITEGRIA, LLC, a leading provider of cloud-based virtual desktop solutions for RIAs.

ITEGRIA's cloud-based virtual desktop technology, known as AdvisorCloud™, paired with its experienced team, provides RIAs with a flexible and secure approach to manage this key operational component of their businesses. ITEGRIA enables RIA firms and their employees to securely access their work environment and data on virtually any device. The AdvisorCloud™ solution is particularly well-positioned to meet the needs of advisors in today's environment in which remote work and information security challenges and concerns are top of mind.

In recent years, both RIA in a Box and ITEGRIA have experienced robust growth. By combining forces, the firm will serve approximately 2,200 RIA firms managing over $400 billion in assets under management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Richard, Julian, and the entire ITEGRIA team to the RIA in a Box family. Over the years, we have formed a strong relationship with their team and see this acquisition as a merger of dedicated talent and specialized solutions. We are certain that the addition of ITEGRIA will enhance the overall client experience for firms of all sizes," said Will Bressman, CEO of RIA in a Box.

With this strategic acquisition, RIA in a Box has dramatically enhanced its cybersecurity and operational offerings designed specifically to meet the unique challenges of RIA firms. In recent years, RIA in a Box has developed several new product offerings to enhance its SaaS platform including automated employee trade monitoring and a mobile compliance application to meet the complex needs of its wealth management clients. The firm is continuously innovating to deliver an all-encompassing suite of solutions for investment advisory firms to operate with efficiency and maintain regulatory compliance.

"We built ITEGRIA with a vision to provide technical solutions to empower advisers. As we join forces with RIA in a Box, we are very excited to ensure our software driven solution can empower RIA firms of all sizes and combine with RIA in a Box's expanding compliance and operational service capabilities for RIA firms," stated Richard Mabbun, CEO of ITEGRIA.

About ITEGRIA, LLC

Headquartered in Illinois, ITEGRIA was formed in 2007 to meet the technology and information security demands of its clients. The company specializes in serving registered investment advisors across the United States. In 2016, ITEGRIA launched a cloud-based infrastructure offering for RIAs to enhance productivity and security.

About RIA in a Box LLC

RIA in a Box is the leading provider of compliance and operational software to wealth managers and investment organizations. Over 2,000 RIA firms use the platform to increase compliance workflow efficiency and to automate regulatory requirements. For more information about RIA in a Box, please visit: www.riainabox.com.

