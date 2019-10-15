RIA in a Box Expands its Private Fund Capabilities with Acquisition of Gordian Compliance Solutions

CLEVELAND, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RIA in a Box, a leading provider of compliance, cybersecurity and registration software solutions to the wealth management industry, announced today that it has acquired Gordian Compliance Solutions, a leader in wealth management compliance consulting. The combination will bring RIA in a Box's industry-leading software to a greater audience of registered investment advisers, private funds, and broker dealers. The acquisition deepens the company's regulatory expertise and will further enable RIA in a Box to provide value-add compliance software and support to firms of all sizes.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Gordian provides ongoing regulatory compliance support to investment advisers, private fund managers (including hedge funds and private equity firms), and broker dealers. Well-known for its comprehensive consulting practice, Gordian is a bespoke service for sophisticated private fund managers and investment advisors.

"RIA in a Box's mission is to empower the financial advisor by coupling innovative software and expert advice to support their ongoing compliance and regulatory needs," said Rahul Mohan, VP Corporate Development and Strategy, RIA in a Box. "Gordian's broader expertise will help us expand both our software and consulting expertise to support leading wealth management firms and private fund managers. We welcome Niel and the Gordian team into the RIA in a Box family as we come together to provide best-in-class support to the wealth management industry."

Together, RIA in a Box and Gordian will be able to support investment advisers and private fund managers with cutting-edge regulatory compliance software, coupled with industry-leading consulting expertise and client focus. RIA in a Box will also now have a new west coast hub with the addition of Gordian's downtown San Francisco office. Together, Gordian and RIA in a Box already serve over 250 firms headquartered in California and plan on expanding their regional presence in the future.

"With Gordian's entire team joining RIA in a Box, we bring decades of collective experience, and a reputation as a leading compliance partner," said Niel Armstrong, President of Gordian. "RIA in a Box is a well-respected leader with deep compliance software and consulting expertise. This will be a particular advantage for our private fund clients who appreciate our specialist help and have also been looking to add technology to automate and document more routine compliance processes."

About RIA in a Box

Launched in 2005, RIA in a Box is a leading provider of compliance software to the wealth management industry. Over 1,700 RIAs of varying size use the platform to increase compliance efficiency and automate and document compliance with regulatory requirements. For more information about RIA in a Box, please visit: www.riainabox.com.

SOURCE RIA in a Box

Related Links

http://www.riainabox.com

