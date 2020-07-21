RIA in a Box Launches Mobile App Giving RIAs Access to Compliance Tools Anywhere, Anytime

CLEVELAND, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RIA in a Box, a leading provider of compliance, operations, and registration solutions for the wealth management industry, today announced the launch of its new mobile application, designed to empower registered investment advisors (RIAs) to manage compliance planning and training in the palm of their hand. Advisors using the app will have access to RIA in a Box's compliance calendar, to-do list, training videos, and quizzes. The app is the latest move by RIA in a Box to ensure that RIAs have all the necessary compliance information and tools to meet the evolving regulatory requirements, regardless of their location.

As the industry continues to evolve, mobile apps have become a necessary part of advisors' workflows. RIA in a Box has listened carefully to its MyRIACompliance users, many of whom have expressed a strong desire to have access to an app designed to help advisors stay on top of all their compliance needs and that gives easy access to necessary compliance training. The app includes the following tools:

Calendar and to-do list tasks – Users will be able to use the app to view the compliance calendar that is available through MyRIACompliance, as well as discrete tasks that are visible on their to-do list. The calendar shows users compliance items that have deadlines that are approaching, as well as any overdue items that they may have missed. Users can click on any of the tasks to view more details on the steps that need to be taken, as well as mark a task as complete or set a reminder for themselves to receive push notifications and complete at a later time. Users have the option to view this feature as either a checklist of immediate items or a calendar view that spans the entire month to provide them with a broader overview.

– Users will be able to use the app to view the compliance calendar that is available through MyRIACompliance, as well as discrete tasks that are visible on their to-do list. The calendar shows users compliance items that have deadlines that are approaching, as well as any overdue items that they may have missed. Users can click on any of the tasks to view more details on the steps that need to be taken, as well as mark a task as complete or set a reminder for themselves to receive push notifications and complete at a later time. Users have the option to view this feature as either a checklist of immediate items or a calendar view that spans the entire month to provide them with a broader overview. Videos – Advisors that use RIA in a Box's cybersecurity module will also be able to view monthly training videos and take accompanying quizzes. The clips can be viewed by all employees to ensure the entire team is up-to-date on compliance responsibilities.

"We pride ourselves on leading through innovation and the launch of this new mobile app which is now available to all clients for free reflects our desire to continue to provide the leading RIA compliance solution," said RIA in a Box president GJ King. "It makes sense now, more than ever, to allow advisors to access compliance needs where they spend so much of their time – their phones."

The app is available in the iOS and Android app stores. A closer look at the app and its features can be found here.

About RIA in a Box LLC

RIA in a Box is a leading provider of compliance software to the wealth management industry. Launched in 2005, RIA in a Box is led by Will Bressman and GJ King who transformed the business into the market leading SaaS-based compliance solution focused on the RIA industry. Over 1,800 RIAs of varying size use the platform to increase compliance workflow efficiency and to automate regulatory requirements. For more information about RIA in a Box, please visit: www.riainabox.com.

